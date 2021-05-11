the vegan meal service inspired by a Bollywood movie

Inspired by The Lunchbox and Mumbais’ legendary dabbawala service, Vegan Food Club brings the culture of vegan food delivery to Spain.

In 2013, The Lunchbox made waves in Bollywood, its portrayal of love, loneliness and imperfection sparked Oscar buzz. It didn’t, but the film left a mark on many with its portrayal of the famous dabbawala service, the Mumbais lunchbox delivery system transporting hot food from homes to offices.

Just before the 20th century, Bombay (as the city was then called) experienced an influx of migrants as it prepared to become an economic center. But canteens weren’t a thing yet, and not everyone had access to a kitchen. So the workers decided to get together, cook for the community and deliver these meals for lunch.

What started as a tiffin service for 100 men now serves 200,000 every day, with an industry nicknamed the world’s best food delivery system. It has been the subject of a famous Harvard Review and invitations to a royal wedding.

This concept of dabbawalas is what inspired Rohan Saraf to start Vegan Food Club. Originally from India, he moved to Spain in 2012, and it was his personal experiences as a dabbawala customer in 2003 that prompted him to deliver vegan food across Spain.

This subscription-based meal delivery model was prevalent in educational institutions, factories, and offices, and it was the convenience and flavor of home-cooked meals that set Saraf apart.

He comes from a family of vegetarian cooks. He went vegan after watching The Game Changers and reading about the ancient prevalence of meatless diets in communities like the Incas of Peru and Jains from India.

A self-proclaimed cat whisperer, his love for animals, sustainability factors and health reasons are complemented by the potential food crisis in 2050, when the planet will reach an expected population of 10 billion. There is no plan of action to feed these many people, and switching to a vegan diet is a critical step in that direction.

The Vegan Food Club offers healthy and 100% organic vegan cuisine, prepared by the chef. Saraf says he’s consciously built a business that feeds people nutritious and delicious foods. The emphasis is on introducing vegetable-based alternatives with original recipes, rather than jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon. I always say this to our customers: If our food keeps reminding you of meat, then we’ve failed somewhere in the VFC philosophy, he says.

With each meal costing 4.60, a subscription model was essential for the kitchen-to-home meal trip. Branded ghost kitchens add to profitability and reduce the sticking points where cooking and delivery costs are involved.

They grow in the west now, but we’ve had them forever, says Saraf. When I was in college, I used to have meals delivered to my dorm room for less than 30 a month.

He adds that he wants to dispel the myth that veganism is necessarily expensive: vegetables are cheaper to grow and buy than meat. So it shouldn’t be really expensive to cook and eat vegan meals.

As Saraf plans to expand outside of Spain, its first priority is to cover as much of the Spanish market as possible and to carry out rigorous work of changing the perception. Ultimately, he wants the Vegan Food Club to enter India. It is fast becoming an amazing market for vegan businesses. I think the Vegan Food Club will definitely go back to its roots, namely India and its thousands of years tradition of vegetarianism.

I ask him what his end of the game is. He admits it’s ambitious: to help convert at least 50% of the Spanish population into vegan consumers by 2050. It’s a tall order, but not impossible for a lifestyle that is growing as aggressively as that. -this. If you replicate that in other markets, says Saraf, I think you’ll know what we’re really looking for.