On May 11, 1981, Colin Leslie, then managing director of the Tuff Gong Group of Companies, was in the Island Records office in New York when he learned of the death of his friend, employer and reggae superstar Bob Marley. For Leslie, who had celebrated her birthday two days earlier, it wasn’t the kind of late birthday present he would have liked.

I remember Island Records had already prepared the press release on Bobs’ death and left the space for the date and time blank. At that time, I thought it was so callous that the man was still alive, but here they were writing about his death. But looking back, I realize I was just emotional, when they were practical. We all expected it said Leslie The gleaner.

Admitting that talking about Bob Marley is always very emotional for him, Leslie however shared that his years working at Tuff Gong were special. In fact, they were interesting times.

We had five companies then, three in Jamaica and two overseas in Los Angeles and Tortola. Locally, the directors were Dianne Ellis, Cecille Wilson (wife of reggae singer Delroy Wilson) and Tommy Cowan. Today there are around 500 companies because Cedella has created a company for everything. She did a great job, Leslie noted, adding that he wasn’t surprised because it was Cedella, who, as a young student at Vaz Prep, would ask her about the royalties earned by her brother band, the Melody Makers.

In his role as Managing Director, Leslie was a member of the Inner Sanctuary and traveled with Marley to visit his money in Tortola. But trips to the British Virgin Islands required the planning of a master strategist. Bob was very private and I couldn’t book a direct flight; sometimes we would even spend the night in Puerto Rico. But these were special moments, he said, his voice not sounding robust.

Alleviating his temper, he remembered that Marley, whom he described as so nice that he would hand you the shirt off, was a champion of the poor and even had a temporary cabinet populated by all his friends. I was the finance minister, Leslie laughed, even as he spoke of Marleys’ generosity.

I don’t know how the word got around so fast back then, but if Bob lands in Jamaica at 5 p.m., 7 a.m. the yard is full of people, all wanting something, and Bob has never hid from no one nor sent them away. He would question them and then tell me how much to write on the check he gave them. I remember once a guy came over and said he wanted to start a coconut oil business, and Bob turned to me and said: Colin, I love that idea. I always wanted to be in the oil business. And he told me to write the check. Bob was like that, he laughs.

Leslie was in that space where he knew about all sides of Marley, and as a trusted confidant, it was his car that took in some of Marley’s undercover moves. He would take my yellow Datson 120 and my screechie and go get Cindy (Breakspeare). Bob really loved Cindy; in fact, she was the first grandmother to set up a trust fund, he said.

And, of course, it’s well documented that Bob Marley loved women. I remember Bob walked into my office one day, happy as a little boy, wondering if I had any money. Yuh see, Bob was like British royalty; he did not walk around with money. So I told him yes and asked him why he wanted it. Ah take a girl out for lunch. So I gave her the money and when I go to watch, the girl was the then reigning Miss Jamaica (not Cindy Breakspeare). There was also Pascaline Bongo, the daughter of the president of Gabon, who traveled to Bob Marley concerts all over the world, Leslie said.

Bongo herself has opened up about her relationship with Marley, and there are several photos of the two together.

Leslie was extremely proud of the fact that there was never a reporter who could deceive Marley, and many tried. A reporter asked him, now that you are the Messiah and Bob replied calmly, I never saw that I am the Messiah. They tried to trick him with questions about money and wealth, but they weren’t up to Bob, he said.

Leslie confessed that he had no idea 40 years ago that Bob Marley would be so revered decades after his death. Bob is actually worshiped in parts of Nepal. They say he is the reincarnation of the god Vishnu. Believe it or not, the next most celebrated birthday in the world after Jesus’ birthday is Bob Marleys. There are hundreds of Bob Marley days in the world; some are real holidays, while others are celebrations. It’s the rest of the world that really knows Bob Marley, he said.

His last interaction with Marley was at the Island’s London office, while Bob was in a clinic in Germany, and plans were underway to bring him home. I heard one of the doctors say: You are the most dangerous black man in the world, and I always wondered why he said dangerous and not important. Either way, there was a discussion about the arrangements for a private plane, and Bobs’ last words to Chris Blackwell were: No propellers. It was a Bobs way of telling Chris Blackwell not to be stingy, Leslie said.

It was while flying from Germany that Marley fell ill and landed in Miami, Florida for medical treatment. He died in the Cedars of Lebanon hospital on the morning of May 11, 1981. He was 36 years old.

Bob Marleys’ last words to his son Ziggy were: Money can’t buy life.

As a sign of respect, Robert Nesta Bob Marley received a state funeral in Jamaica at the National Arena in Kingston on May 21, 1981, attended by approximately 6,000 people, including dozens of foreign journalists. The music he had given to the world was blaring from the speakers, even as his body lay inside the arena.

Bob Marley was buried in a crypt in his Nine Miles hometown of St Ann with his red Gibson Les Paul guitar; a soccer ball; a marijuana stalk placed there by his widow, Rita; a ring given to her by Prince Asfa Wossen of Ethiopia; and an open Bible at Psalm 23.

In 1981, Marley received Jamaica’s third highest honor, the Order of Merit, for his outstanding contribution to Jamaican culture.

Today, on the anniversary of Bob Marleys’ death, Leslie plans to don her favorite Bob Marley t-shirt and distance herself with friends as they play the legendary music.

