Adeles’ father dies after battle with cancer





Her father, Mark Evans, who was estranged from Adeles, is believed to have died at the age of 57 after a long battle with bowel cancer. The 17 Grammy Award winner previously hinted at their troubled relationship when accepting an award at the 2017 annual ceremony, when she told the audience she didn’t love her father. News of his death was first reported by The sun. A source told the publication that Evans hopes to make amends with the singer before his death. The Marks family are of course very upset by his passing. He still hoped things would work out with Adele, but it was acrimonious until the end. He made a few attempts to work things out, but it’s clear it had taken too long, the source said. advised In a 2011 interview with the newspaper, Evans mentionned he separated from the singer’s mother when Adele was three years old, and he regrets not being there for her. Evans became an alcoholic in 1999, shortly after the death of his own father, adding further strain to his relationship with Adele. I was a rotten dad at a time when she really needed me, he said. I knew he missed his grandfather as much as I did because they had such a close bond. She adored him. Yet all I could do was drink and I’m so ashamed of myself for that. I was in so much grief that I couldn’t see beyond myself and what I was feeling, he continued. Shortly after the interview was published, Adele publicly criticized her father for speaking out about his personal life. I was actually ready to start trying to have a relationship with him. Hes f ***** g blew it. He’ll never hear from me again, she said American Vogue in 2012. Because there is nothing that would bother me more than my father being bribed by the press, she added. Evans was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2013. During her acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys, Adele said she loved her manager like her father. Speaking about their working relationship, she said: We’ve been together for 10 years and I love you like you are my dad. I love you so much. I don’t like my dad, that’s the trick. But that doesn’t mean much. It is not known if Adele and her father have reconciled in recent years. News of Evans’ passing comes just days after the singer celebrated her 33rd birthday on May 5.

