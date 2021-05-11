Apple TV + announces Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry series debut date :: WRAL.com





– A highly anticipated multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex now has a start date. Apple TV + announced Monday that “The Me You Can’t See,” which features stories meant to help unveil the current state of mental health and emotional well-being, will air on May 21 on Apple TV +. According to a press release on the series, “Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry lead honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their journeys and struggles in mental health,” Featuring leading guests, alongside a wide range of people from around the world who live with the challenges of mental health issues and grapple with their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, l ‘age, gender and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a very misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn they are not alone. “the release reads.” The producers have teamed up with 14 experts and accredited and respected organizations around the world to help shed light on the different avenues of treatment. “ “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Our series aims to spark this global conversation.” “We were born into different lives, grew up in different environments and therefore are exposed to different experiences. But our common experience is that we are all human,” said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. “The majority of us face some form of trauma, loss or unresolved grief that feels – and is – very personal. Yet the past year has shown us that we are all in the same boat and I hope this series shows that there is power in vulnerability, connections in empathy and strength in honesty. . “ The couple made headlines earlier this year for their explosive interview with Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. “The Me You Can’t See” features Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs and others.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos