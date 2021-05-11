SNL: Michael Che responds to cultural appropriation criticism of Gen Z hospital sketch





Saturday Night Live Star Michael Che responded to criticism for a sketch in the final episode of the long series of sketches. The scene, titled Gen Z Hospital, featured guest host Elon Musk, along with Melissa Villasenior, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Mikey Day. The sketch takes place in a hospital and sees the characters speaking using Gen Z phrases that have been popularized online on TikTok and Twitter. However, viewers pointed out how some of the language used, including words such as bruh, stan, no cap, and sis, was ridiculed as generic youth speech, when in fact they were specifically derived from African American Vernacular English (AAVE). Love the relabelling of AAVE and a few matching LGBTQ + black phrases as Gen Z speaks, one viewer wrote on Twitter. advised White’s appropriation of AAVE is crass, the misleading of AAVE as a Gen Z phenomenon is also crass, but on top of that, the SNL skit reads as if they just pulled a list of terms from UrbanDictionary and sprinkled them over, regardless of whether AAVE had one grammar defined, wrote another. Responding to criticism on Instagram in a post deleted since, Che, who created the sketch, wrote (by Deadline): I read how my gen z sketch hijacked AAVE and was amazed because what is AAVE? I had to look for it. Turns out it’s an acronym for African American Vernacular English. You know, AAVE! This old man says real black people use all the time in conversation The weekend update host continued: Look, the sketch has been bombed. I’m used to it. I didn’t mean to offend the AAVE community. I love AAVE. AAVE to the moon! The complete sketch can be viewed here. Saturday episode (May 8) of SNL The choice of host also sowed discord among viewers, with many opposing the decision to let Tesla Musk founder take center stage.

