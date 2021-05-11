Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney heartbroken following criticism of her appearance





Sydney Sweeney reacts to criticism of her appearance Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in Euphoria, broke down in tears during an Instagram Live this week. It was after finding out that her name was trending on Twitter because people criticized her appearance. A video from Sydney’s Instagram Live was shared on Pop Crave Twitter Account. Through her tears, she tells her followers: “Apparently I’m trending on Twitter right now to be ugly” “I would never really do that … like ever.” “But I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.” I know everybody says, “You can’t read things” and “You shouldn’t read things”, but like, I’m a fucked up person. “ “People need to be nicer on social media because it’s really enriched.” Her followers in the comments section showed her a lot of support. One Instagram user wrote: “WHAT ????” “You are actually one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen. #Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney turns to Instagram Live in tears after trending Twitter over a viral post mocking her appearance: I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people. pic.twitter.com/M9viGqAjbf Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2021 According to IS! New, the original viral tweet criticizing his appearance has been removed from the platform. He was reportedly removed for violating Twitter guidelines. Following her appearance on Instagram Live, fans took to the platform to show their support for the actress. ‘I want every person to call Sydney sweeney lousy to make a face right now, ”wrote one Twitter user. Another tweeted, ‘defend Sydney sweeney on the internet is not enough, I need a gun ‘ And another shared a Family guy clip and wrote, ‘ME AT WHOM THE F ** K MAKES SYDNEY SWEENEY CRY ON LIVE ‘ MOI AT WHOEVER THE FUCK MADE SYDNEY SWEENEY CRY ON LIVE pic.twitter.com/WmLsJG6mAm addie (@shonisshellfish) May 9, 2021 not now moms defend Sydney Sweeney and call her sexy on the internet pic.twitter.com/blch4sVKLP camisole (@womensfilms) May 9, 2021 category is face and sydney sweeney is just the fucking winner pic.twitter.com/wFiPhzZcJb lidia (@homeccomings) May 9, 2021 Meanwhile, filming on Euphoria season two has officially started. We can’t wait to see Sydney on our screens again!







