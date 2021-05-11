Entertainment
Daily horoscope for May 11, 2021
In this May 11 daily horoscope, the resident of Bustle Mecca Woods astrologer, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect each sign of the zodiac. Below is an overview of how astrology will affect our lives today.
If you’ve been hoping for a reset or having trouble sticking to a plan, today’s new moon in Taurus anchored (3 p.m. EST) should give us the help we need. New moons in astrology are often an opportunity to start over and plant seeds for the future. And today’s new moon encourages us to set our intentions, embrace Taurus energy resolve, and bring them to fruition. With dreamy Neptune in Pisces also in the mix today, this new moon gives us the opportunity to bring a dream to life.
However, with brooding Mars in Cancer confronting an injured Chiron in Aries later this evening, we may need to work on feelings of inadequacy or lack of confidence in order to move forward with our plans. Since the moon is in Taurus and Mars is in Cancer, everything we do should be something close to our hearts. And with Mars in Cancer meeting innovative Uranus in Taurus at the end of tonight, we should be ready to take a new approach to getting to where we want to go.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and be sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.
A dream opportunity might be yours right now, but you might need to keep in mind that self-doubt or insecurity will get in your way. Now is the time to embrace what sets you apart from the crowd.
Does the image of yourself match the way others see you? Otherwise, it’s your call to act and be more genuine. In the meantime, there are great things you can do now. Be flexible.
If you are feeling tired and exhausted, it is because you need to spend more time resting. If your emotional or spiritual cup is empty, now is the time to fill it. Give yourself priority.
You have the power to achieve your goals, but it will help you a lot if you had a team or community support to help you do it. The right people will show up for you when you allow them.
If you are looking to turn a new leaf in your career, you get the green light to do so. However, you may need to override the need for immediate results. Patience will get you where you want to be.
There may be a path opening up to you now that may have been closed before. Before you tell yourself why you should take it, try to give yourself all the reasons why you should take it.
Where did you sell yourself short or let the haters get to you? Today reminds you that you are stronger and more capable than you took credit for. Be awesome.
You may be offered an opportunity for a new business partnership or a new chapter in an existing relationship. Invest in the relationships that also invest in you and see how far you go.
It’s time to change your wellness and work routine. Where can you afford better? Where do you need to work smarter and not harder? Your body holds the answers.
With confidence and charm on your side now, there is little that you can do. That said, it’s time to put more of yourself and your talents in the spotlight. Originality is your superpower.
What does family or community mean to you? If it brings up any uncomfortable feelings or negative associations, it’s time to examine why. Give yourself space to heal and be loved.
Your ideas are golden now, so it’s time to act on them or spread them around the world for others to see. Recognize that you have something of value to offer. Do not hold back.
