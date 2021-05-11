Rob Lowe celebrates 31 years of abstinence | Entertainment





Rob Lowe celebrates 31 years of sobriety. The West Wing star took to Instagram on Monday (05.10.21) to mark his impressive sobriety milestone, posting a photo of himself cycling along the beach. He captioned the image: Today I’m 31 without drugs or alcohol. I want to thank everyone who walks this journey with me and welcome everyone who is considering joining us; the free and the happy. And a big hug to my family for supporting me !! Xoxo (sic) Meanwhile, Rob, who endured a period of drug addiction when he first entered Hollywood, recently said his moment of clarity came when his mother called him to ask for his help after his big -father was taken to hospital. He said: I was ready when one day, in the days of answering machines, my mother called me and I could hear her voice on the answering machine. I didn’t want to pick up because I was really, really hungover and didn’t want her to know. She told me that my grandfather, whom I loved, was in critical condition in the hospital and that she needed my help. And I did not pick up. My thought process at that point was, I need to drink half a bottle of tequila right away so I can fall asleep so I can wake up so I can pick up that phone It was like a bad time written in a soap opera – complete with walking into the bathroom and looking at myself in the mirror. And Rob, 57, also admitted he’s still working on himself to this day, and while the process hasn’t gotten any easier, he feels more fulfilled. He added: My whole understanding of life has come from getting sober and getting well. The work you do after you stop everything you’ve been abusing – this is where the real work begins. And it continues to this day. In many ways, it doesn’t get any easier, but it does get more fulfilling. The only way to stay recovering is to be honest with yourself minute by minute. No secrets, no double life. And you have to get real. That’s what acting is: being real and honest. The more you recover, the easier it is to become honest. It really helps you get to where you need to be [as an actor] much faster.

