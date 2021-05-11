Naver Completes Acquisition of Wattpad | Business

TORONTO & SEOUL – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 10, 2021 –

South Korea’s Internet conglomerate Naver, and Wattpad, the global cross-platform entertainment company for original stories and a leading social storytelling platform, today announced that Naver has completed its acquisition of Wattpad in a cash and stock transaction valued at over USD 600 million.

The company will retain its headquarters in Canada under the continued leadership of founders Allen Lau and Ivan Yuen. CEO and Co-Founder Allen Lau will report to WEBTOON CEO Jun Koo Kim.

As part of the Naver family of world-class brands, Wattpad will focus on its continued growth and innovations, expanding its teams and developing new initiatives to reward writers on the platform. Wattpad will grow its teams by nearly 50% in 2021, adding nearly 100 new roles in engineering, marketing, content and other parts of the business to continue to deliver on its vision to entertain and connect the world through stories.

Acquisition strengthens Navers ‘leadership in social storytelling and entertainment, adding Wattpads’ expertise in machine learning, IP discovery and data-driven film and TV development to the global list of brands entertainment and content from Navers like WEBTOON. The main Wattpads application will continue to operate independently, while exploring new ways to collaborate with WEBTOON and other Naver brands.

With a global community of over 90 million people – including five million writers – who have made more than a billion downloads on the platform, Wattpad is a global leader in social storytelling and entertainment. Wattpads’ creative approach to nurturing and supporting reading and writing communities has helped writers around the world build global audiences and earn money on the platform. The company recently celebrated a milestone: Since launching in 2019, writers in the Wattpads Paid Stories program have earned over $ 1 million. Along with sponsored brand partnerships and TV, film, and book adaptations, Wattpad Paid Stories are just one of the many ways that Wattpad writers can make money from their work.

Wattpad has created a new kind of online writing influencer, propelling a new generation of writers to international fame. The company’s Story DNA machine learning technology has revolutionized the art and science of understanding and finding great stories to adapt for television, film, or publication as books.

As previously announced, the acquisition will align Wattpad with Navers WEBTOON, and the company’s monthly average of 76 million users worldwide. Together, these two leading comic book, entertainment and storytelling companies will reach a combined global monthly audience of over 166 million people. WEBTOON is home to some of the biggest names in web comics, including Lore olympus, The Eisner Award nominated series by Rachel Smythe. WEBTOON Studios worked with The Jim Henson Company; Crunchyroll; Vertigo Entertainment – the production company behind the HE franchise and Lego movie; Bound Entertainment – the global studio run by Snowpiercer and Okay producer Samuel Ha.

Wattpad has created something truly unique: an engaged and positive global community of people who share a passion for great stories, said Seong-Sook Han, CEO of Naver. “With this acquisition, the synergy between WEBTOON and Wattpad is expected to be even greater. Gen Z around the world have fallen in love with storytelling platforms like Wattpad and WEBTOON. With a growing global user base of Gen Z readers and writers on Wattpad and WEBTOON, combined with hundreds of millions of incredible stories to fuel on-screen successes, Naver is quickly becoming a major player on the web. global entertainment and content market.

Wattpad has redefined writing in the digital age, creating new ways for freelance writers to build a global audience and make money, said Jun Koo Kim, Founder and CEO of WEBTOON. We were thrilled that Wattpad joined Naver and WEBTOON, aligning our teams and global communities to create more opportunities for writers around the world.

We founded Wattpad with a vision to entertain and connect the world through stories, said Allen Lau, CEO and co-founder of Wattpad. By joining the Naver family of companies, we have pursued this vision, with more resources and expertise to grow our global community and help writers around the world realize their dreams. Along with Naver and WEBTOON, we have been positioned for faster growth and continued innovation to support writers and transform publishing and entertainment around the world.

Wattpad announced a series of top entertainment innovations and global successes in the first quarter of 2021. In March, Partnerships with the Wattpad brand launched Wattpad brand originals, a brand new entertainment offering to develop branded TV series, films, podcasts and digital media projects from Wattpad success stories.

Wattpads’ award-winning work in television, film and publishing is transforming the global entertainment industry, using machine learning, audience insight and data-driven development to create shows of bestselling published television, movies and books. Wattpad Books publishes a new generation of diverse authors and stories the world needs to read, combining art and science to find the trends, genres and writers that will shape the future of publishing.

The studio division of the company, Wattpad Studios, currently has 90 TV and film projects in development with partners around the world, including the upcoming Netflix Original film starring Nostromo Pictures, Through my window, based on Ariana Godoys 176 million read Wattpad Sensation of the same name; and Blair Holdens The bad boy’s girl, currently in development as a film with the legendary Leone Film Group. Wattpads Vidio Original series Light up, from Vidio, Wattpad and Screenplay Films, broke records to become Vidios’ most-watched series so far in 2021, with 10 million views and a green light for the second season.

Among Wattpads, the growing number of successful TV and film projects is the Peoples Choice Award After, from Voltage Pictures. The story began on Wattpad, racking up over a billion reads on the platform before becoming an international bestseller and film franchise. After also won three Teen Choice Awards in 2019, and the sequel After our collision was an independent hit in 2020. Four more films from the franchise are in production or development, for a total of six films slated for the release. After series.

ABOUT NAVER

Naver invests in the continued transformation and innovation of technology platforms and is dedicated to shared growth by connecting users and global partners. Founded in 1999, Naver is Korea’s largest information technology company. Naver operates Korea’s # 1 search engine and largest e-commerce platform, and is a leading provider of fintech, digital content, and cloud services for a global community. Naver cultivates a culture of founding-type leaders who continue to launch innovative mobile apps, including LINE (Japan’s # 1 messaging app), WEBTOON, and SNOW. In 2018, Naver was ranked 9th Most Innovative Company by Forbes and 6th Company Future 50 by Fortune Magazine.

ABOUT WATTPAD

The vision of Wattpads is to entertain and connect the world through stories. The flagship Wattpads app is a leading social storytelling platform, home to a community of over 90 million people who spend over 23 billion minutes per month devoting themselves to original stories. Wattpads Story DNA Machine Learning technology enables the company to uncover remarkable stories from over a billion downloads written to the platform. Wattpad Studios and Wattpad Books are transforming entertainment and publishing, using data-driven insights to turn Wattpad stories into books, movies, and TV shows. Wattpad brand partnerships help brands develop deep engagement with Generation Z consumers. The company is proudly based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more about company.wattpad.com.

