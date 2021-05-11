General Review: The Dangers of Success | Entertainment

People always get lost on their way to stardom. It’s inevitable.

This is one of the main messages from Mainstream. The film was written by Gia Coppola and Tom Stuart. It was directed by Gia Coppola, whose previous work includes the film Palo Alto. It was released by IFC Films.

The film follows Frankie, an aspiring YouTuber working as a bartender. Frankie meets Link, an eccentric artist who does odd jobs around Los Angeles. Along with Frankies’ friend Jake, the trio create YouTube videos with Link, which get bigger and bigger as they get more popular.

Mainstream is not a great movie. There are several flaws, mainly in the aspects of storytelling and messaging. But it ends up being an enjoyable movie because of its energy and confidence.

The main stars of the film are Maya Hawke as Frankie, Andrew Garfield as Link and Nat Wolff as Jake. They are also joined by Jason Schwartzman as producer Mark Schwartz. Everyone in the main cast does a great job in this movie.

Maya Hawke does well as an aspiring filmmaker who gets caught up in everything around her. She presents a great variety throughout the film, sometimes disinterested, upbeat or sad. She does well as the main chef.

Nat Wolff also does well in front of Maya Hawke, especially as her friend and admirer. There are several scenes where he conveys a lot of emotions and information, usually without saying anything. He’s really good in the movie.

However, Andrew Garfield completely covers the film whenever it’s on screen. His performance as an energetic, stupid yet intelligent and eccentric Link is incredible. He transforms over the course of the film, taking audiences with him in his dissent into a YouTube celebrity. This is one of the main reasons to watch this movie as it elevates the overall product.

Where the film starts to falter is in the story. It’s a pretty basic story with humble beginnings, initial success, brand growth, and ending with eventual downfall. The only difference in this movie is that it focuses on YouTube and its creators. It’s not bad, but it’s a bit generic.

On top of that, the film contains several messages it conveys on YouTube, the people (mainly children) who watch it and how the internet corrupts people. It’s tough at best, because it really gets the audience into what they’re trying to say. Although the messages themselves are not bad, they are delivered with enough force and end up at the surface level.

However, the cinematic portrayal of YouTube and its culture is pretty well done. It’s obnoxious, but it’s because YouTube can be obnoxious. The film replicates the type of content that can be found on the platform, even going so far as to implement some of it in the film’s cut.

He feels both disconnected and totally in tune with the times. Gia Coppola understands and misunderstands YouTube, which inadvertently works in favor of movies. Sometimes it was reminiscent of YouTube channels like jacksfilms and sadworld (which is run by Noah Munck, otherwise known as Gibby from iCarly).

Part of that is conveyed through the editing of the film. There are several times the movie uses different images and editing tips similar to YouTube videos. For example, there’s a section filled with quick cuts, random images projected onto the screen, and flashing colors with title screens. Some people may find it boring, but it works well for what it tries to be.

Finally, the cinematography of this film is very good. There were some interesting choices with a few camera angles (like cutting between film and phone cameras in a scene). However, there were a few times the lighting was blown out. But overall, there is nothing particularly good or bad about the way this movie was shot.

While it’s not perfect, there is an air of confidence that comes out of this movie. Gia Coppolas’ directing is pretty accurate, especially in her portrayal of YouTube. You can tell she knew exactly what she was doing with just about every aspect of the movie. This confidence is what makes the film work despite its flaws.

Mainstream is a film with a lot to say and nothing to say. Even with great performances, confident directing, and an understanding of the culture depicted, the film is short, especially with its storyline.

That being said, it was always a great experience. Where some people might find it boring or overwhelming, the movie was all it took. It’s not perfect, but it’s nice. Maybe it’s just because of Andrew Garfield, but it’s not a complaint.

At the very least, Mainstream is certainly the best YouTube movie ever to be made. Admittedly, this is not a high bar to cross.

2.5 / 5 torches