Southern California Hospitals in Hollywood and Culver City Ranked in Nation’s Top 5% for Patient Safety





“The importance of hospital quality is now at the forefront of consumer concerns, especially as we continue to navigate COVID-19,” said Dr. Brad bowman, Chief Physician of Healthgrades. “We congratulate the hospitals in Southern California Hollywood and Culver city for their continued commitment to the highest quality standards for their patients and communities. “

These hospital award winners performed better than expected on each of the 13 Patient Safety Indicators (PSI). If all hospitals, as a group, behaved similarly to recipients of Excellence in Patient Safety, 106,052 patient safety events could have been prevented in Medicare patients in the past. American hospitals. * “Our investment in quality and safety initiatives, including starting our journey to becoming a high reliability organization, has allowed us to be ranked among the top 5 percent in the country for excellence in aircraft safety. patients every year since 2018, ”said the CEO. Michael klepin, Southern California Hospital at Culver city. Between this period (2017-2019), four PHIs accounted for 72% of all patient safety events (lung collapse, hip fracture due to a fall in hospital, bedsores or pressure sores, and circulatory infections. blood linked to the catheter). Healthgrades found that patients treated at the 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award-winning hospitals were, on average *: 50.3% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to surgery or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated in non-recipient hospitals. *

60.3% less likely to have a fall in hospital resulting in a hip fracture than patients treated in non-recipient hospitals. *

66.5% less likely to have pressure ulcers or pressure ulcers contracted in hospital than patients treated in non-recipient hospitals. *

65.4% less likely to suffer from catheter-related blood infections acquired in hospital than patients treated in non-recipient hospitals. * "Our patients, as well as our doctors and staff, enjoy a safe and nationally recognized hospital near them, especially during and after the pandemic," the administrator added. Luis Angel, Southern California Hospital at Hollywood. View health notes hospital quality methodologies. * Statistics are calculated using the Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based mainly on the technical specifications of the AHRQ (version 2020.0.1) to MedPAR data for the years 2017 to 2019 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. About Southern California Hospitals:The 420-bed Southern California Hospital at Culver city and 100 beds Hollywood the hospital has served generations of West Los Angeles and Hollywood residents. Full-service acute care hospitals offer a full range of programs and services, including a paramedic emergency room Culver city and urgent care 24/7 Hollywood.

