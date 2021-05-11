Jenny Agutter: Coronavirus Almost Prevented Railway Children Following | Entertainment

Jenny Agutter has revealed that the coronavirus pandemic almost prevented the sequel to ‘The Railway Children’ from happening.
The 68-year-old actress will reprise her role as Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Waterbury in ‘The Railway Children Return’, more than 50 years after the original film’s release, but admits delays caused by the global health crisis have almost brought the project to a standstill . to take off.
Jenny said: “I was first approached about this two years ago, but it has continued to be discouraged due to the pandemic. I thought I would be a great grandma by the time she take off! “
The sequel follows a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during WWII where they meet a young soldier who, like them, is far from home and Jenny can’t wait to play the character again.
In an interview with the Daily Express newspaper, she said: “It’s lovely.
“I read people say, ‘You have a lot to live with,’ but the funny thing is that I’m playing Roberta again.
“It’s a story that takes place in one place, like it was Bobbie’s house in the 1940s, during WWII.
“Bobbie lived through World War I, she is an Edwardian child, but these are evacuees from the 1940s and I provide them with the context of their adventures.”
The “Call the Midwife” star will be joined by Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtenay in the new film, which she described as a “truly charming tale”.
Jenny said: “Sheridan Smith plays my daughter and she has a son, Tom, who I sort of met en masse while reading online. It was a little weird going from ‘Call the Wise- wife “to” The Railway Children. “‘, but it’s absolutely lovely that Tom Courtenay is in it because I just think he’s so brilliant.
“He plays someone who would have been married to my sister Phyllis, he’s Tom’s great Uncle Walter. It’s a really lovely story and it’s told really well.”
The original film was based on the novel of the same name by E Nesbit and follows three children who – due to their father’s enforced absence – move to Yorkshire with their mother as they attempt to uncover the reason for her. disappearance.
The sequel, slated for release next year, will be filmed in locations across the UK, including the iconic Keighley & Worth Valley Railway from the original adaptation as well as Oakworth Station in Haworth, West Yorkshire. and the Bronte Passage.
