Ms Marvel wraps up filming in Thailand despite COVID surge





Marvel Studios’ Disney + series Ms. Marvel wraps up filming in Thailand despite the recent resurgence of the coronavirus in the country.

Marvel Studios’Disney + Series Ms. Marvelfinished production in Thailand despite the recent resurgence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. According to Variety, filming in Thailand was overseen by several Oscar-winning directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and encompassed the fourth and fifth episodes of season 1. While the third wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Thailand drove governors of the city and the provinces to stop film and television productions, Ms. Marvel could have obtained a waiver and continued filming from April to early May “because he already observed strict antivirus protocols”. These measures included, but were not limited to, closed sets, mandatory masks, and twice-weekly antivirus testing. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Ms. Marvel Set Photos Debuts the MCU Hero’s Comics Accurate Costume Created by comic book author G. Willow Wilson, artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and publishers Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel first appeared in August 2013 Captain marvel # 14. The synopsis of Ms. Marvel The series confirms that the series will pick up Kamala’s story from Marvel comics and reads: “Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American who grew up in Jersey City. An excellent student, a avid gamer and voracious fan-fic scribe, [Kamala] has a special affinity for superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. “ In the Marvel Comics Universe, Kamala has inhuman DNA and gains her powers – which include the ability to massively lengthen her limbs and enhance healing – after being exposed to a cloud of Terrigen Mist. Inhumans previously featured in the ABC series Agents of SHIELD and Inhuman, both developed by now defunct Marvel Television. As such, it’s unclear if they’re still considered canon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. RELATED: Disney + Moves Agents of SHIELD from MCU Section to ‘Marvel Legacy’ following Ms. Marvel Season 1, Kamala will cross paths with her personal hero, Carol Danvers of Brie Larson, in the Captain marvel movie continuation Wonders. Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau is also confirmed to appear in the 2022 film, having acquired her own superpowers during the events of Disney +. WandaVision series. Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Laurel Marsden, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. The series will air on Disney + at the end of 2021. KEEP READING: Marvel Studios Releases First Official Description of The Marvels Source: Variety Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke’s villain arrives in first set photo

About the Author Sandy schaefer

(605 published articles)

Sandy Schaefer is a news and report writer for film and television at CBR. More from Sandy Schaefer







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos