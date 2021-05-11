Can TikTok stars create brands for digital natives? – RetailWire





Abercrombie & Fitch is launch a stand-alone clothing brand, called Social tourism, with the stars and sisters of TikTok, Charli and Dixie DAmelio, with the aim of reaching ever-active generations. Described as TikTok’s most famous sisters by People magazine in a preview of the launch, Charli, 17, and Dixie, 19, have over 166 million combined subscribers on the video app. Charli became the first TikTok user in November 2020 to surpass 100 million subscribers on the platform. Across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, the pair have nearly 250 million subscribers. The line launches May 20 with select pieces in stores from Hollister, the Abercrombies teen chain. The complete collection of 80 pieces is available online at Hollister.com and socialtourist.com. Each collection will include limited edition items and new products will drop roughly every month. Abercrombie began working with the DAmelio sisters last July for the Hollisters back-to-school campaign with new products debuting in the back half. A MoreHappyDenimDance TikTok challenge led by the pair garnered more than 5.4 billion views worldwide. Charli and Dixie are the quintessential example of what it’s like to grow up in the digital world, and we’ve always believed that they authentically represent the mindset of our teenage clients both online and in real life, said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie in a statement. The sisters have a multi-year agreement with Abercrombie and are involved in product selection, design, branding, positioning and marketing beyond showcasing the brand on social media. Their father, Marc DAmelio, a veteran of the fashion industry, is a consultant. Online bloggers and influencers are increasingly collaborating with retailers and brands on clothing, beauty and jewelry lines, especially limited edition drops. Arielle Charnass Something Navy collection Nordstrom. The scale and ambition of Social Tourist set it apart. This is essentially a very first social commerce line that will be sold through two amazing influencers, said Abercrombie CEO Fran Horowitz. WWD. A investigation of just over 5,000 marketers as part of the Influencer Marketing Hub Influencer Marketing Benchmarking Report 2021, 90% believe influencer marketing is a form of effective marketing. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of clothing retailers collaborating with social media stars to create brands aimed at Gen Z? What will define the success of the Abercrombies Social Tourist brand? Braintrust “Smart move. As e-commerce evolves into entertainment, online content becomes increasingly social and purchasable.”

