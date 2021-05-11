Entertainment
Bethenny Frankel says she has no political goals after her show was compared to Donald Trumps The Apprentice
Bethenny Frankel has discussed a potential career in politics after her reality TV show made comparisons to Donald Trumps “The Apprentice.”
Frankel is the host of “The Big Shot with Bethenny” on HBO Max. The show sees the founder of Skinnygirl testing out a group of people vying for a chance to be the second in command of the business tycoons leadership team.
During an appearance on Australias “The morning showThe host made the obvious comparison between Frankels ‘show and Trumps’ The Apprentice, which followed a similar format, to ask if Shell was following in the former president’s footsteps and throwing his hat into the political arena .
“I really don’t think I would be good at politics,” she said. “I’m very thug, I don’t like playing by the rules. Often times when we are dealing with governments and bureaucracy, there is nothing we can do in the world of humanitarian aid. Maybe it doesn’t. It’s not so in politics, I don’t really know, but I don’t like the blame game and it seems like politics is a big part of the blame game. “
She added, “And it’s no joke, I’m really in my pajamas 95% of my life, and I don’t think that would really work in the political landscape. So I don’t think I really would. good at it. “
While Frankel doesn’t think she has the temperament to go into politics full-time, that doesn’t mean she thinks she would be bad at work. She noted that she thought she would make a good mayor of New York City.
“I had an ex who told me you had to run for New York City Hall because the subways would never run easier,” she joked. “Like, I could do the job, but I don’t know if it would be good for me. I don’t want to focus on how much people like me or don’t like me. That’s why I’m able to be so in the series. “
Although the new show from the stars of “Real Housewives of New York” easily puts her in a position comparable to that of the pre-political days of Trumps, she says “The Big Shot” is different in a very small but important way. .
“Donald Trump acted as if he was omniscient and perfect and that he never had any faults in his life or in his business on this show,” she explained. “While I am showing that I am imperfect, my business is not perfect and we need it. I am a little more of a flawed character.”
Frankel’s new show comes after announcing in August that she planned to quit the reality TV show Bravo after joining the cast for the first time in 2008. She explained in April that her foray into business and philanthropy had made him reconsider his role on the reality show.
“It’s just not what I wanted to do anymore,” Frankel, 50, told Paris Hilton during the last socialites episode.It’s Paris“podcast.” I didn’t want to argue over things that didn’t really matter anymore. It’s changed. I was there early on when it was something neither of us really knew what it was. “
