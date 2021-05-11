The Mandalorian makes its own stern pinball machines





Save that baby Yoda! Photo: Back When you are really good you get your own pinball machine. Disney + Star wars series The Mandalorian is really, really good, so he gets three. This morning, after slight teasing on social media, Stern Pinball announced a pinball trio based on the adventures of Mando and Grogu, the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda. As with most versions of Stern, the Mandolorian table comes in three versions, Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition, none of which appear to feature images. of actor Gina Carano as Cara Dune. Weird, that. From left to right: Pro, Premium and Limited Edition. Photo: Stern pinball machine The $ 6,199 Pro model is your basic pinball machine. There are bells and whistles, but not all of them. The $ 7,799 Premium and $ 9,199 Limited Edition models both sport a rotating top playing field with its own set of fins and targets. The Limited Edition, limited to 750 units, features an exclusive color reflective rear window inspired by Beskar armor, iconic custom cabinet artwork, custom high-gloss powder coated pinball armor, an autographed lower arch by a custom designer, exclusive interior art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflective pinball playground glass, shaker motor and sequentially numbered plaque. All three models have Baby Yoda. Grogu is a stupid name. Photo: Stern pinball machine G / O Media can get a commission Check out the gameplay trailer below for a rundown of the various missions, beeps, and bloops to expect when you encounter one of these machines at your geeky local dive bar. There are more of them than you might think. If you want more information or want to buy one for me, click on the Stern Pinball official landing page and email me for my shipping address. Thank you.

