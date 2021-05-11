



The Michael Jackson bio-musical MJ will now begin premieres on December 6 at the Neil Simon Theater before opening night on February 1, 2022. The Broadway production directed by Ephraim Sykes was the most recent should start in September after the pandemic caused multiple delays. Anyone who has already purchased tickets will be notified by email of priority pre-sale access to purchase seats for the new dates. Tickets go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. to the general public. While many Broadway theaters announce reopening, the safety of performers, production staff, theater workers and members of the public has remained paramount, though the exact details of the policy have varied over time. MJ is no different, with growers saying they will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines, such as face covers, health screening, filtration and ventilation. improved air and rigorous cleaning and disinfection. The show is written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon. MJ will also include sets by winner Tony Derek McLane, lighting by winner Tony Natasha Katz, costumes by winner Tony Paul Tazwell, sound design by nominee Tony Gareth Owen, screening design by nominee Tony Peter Nigrini and design hair and wig by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as Music Director under the musical direction of David Holcenberg and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. The casting is directed by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company. MJ is produced by Lia Vollack Productions and the Michael Jackson Estate.







