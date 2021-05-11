Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

The first 14 minutes of Zack Snyder’s delightfully enjoyable return to zombie chaos, Army of the dead, are a quick exposure wonder. The pre-credits sequence lays the groundwork for the upcoming prequels by revealing the escape just outside Las Vegas of an undead super-specimen, a “patient zero” zombie who appears to be the result of a military experimentation. Then, on the main titles in dazzling neon pink, Sin City is ravaged by marauding zombies, their assault finally curbed by tough civilian figures who stop for photo portraits.

Soundtrack? Elvis, of course, starting with “Suspicious Minds” before moving on to a slow, swaying coverage of – what else? – “Viva Las Vegas.” The whole thing is an explosion that has hooked even this Snyder skeptic.

Army of the dead Release date: Friday May 14

Throw away: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Ral Castillo, Huma S. Oureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, Michael Cassidy, Athena Perample

Director: Zack Snyder

Scriptwriters: Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten, Joby Harold; Snyder’s story

Rated R, 2 hours 28 minutes

From the Liberace impersonator tickling ivories to the trio of topless zombie showgirls snatching the hairpiece from a party bag before feasting on him in a sunken tub, Snyder shows here a sense of humor ” contagious ”which has never been. evident in his work. After experiencing a personal tragedy and the professional trials that led to the feverishly awaited “Snyder Cut” overhaul of Justice League in March, the director has a crazy time. He seems to enjoy the freedom of studio surveillance and grasp the relatively long creative leash that Netflix has given him. (The film will be released on the streaming service on May 21, after a limited theatrical release starting May 14.)

At half past two, that’s a lot of furious carnage for a meal. But Snyder, Shay Hatten and Joby Harold’s storyline strikes a satisfying balance between fast-paced action – fountains of blood, splatter, blood and punitive fight sequences – and calmer interludes focused on the characters who succeed at us. take care of the motley team that attacks the zombie. threat. It’s also a B-movie in which curvy women, gay elements, and the racially diverse cast are set in the story and don’t just tick boxes for inclusion.

The film provides clear outlines for the related anime-style series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which recounts the early stages of the zombie outbreak; and functionality Army of thieves, focusing on German safecracker Ludwig Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs. (Her female screams of terror in Snyder’s film are a hilarious gag.) If fan appetites demand it, there’s a path to a sequel, too, likely set in Mexico City.

Taking the lead of Steven Soderbergh by serving for the first time as his own cinematographer (filming with bespoke digital cameras), Snyder is in a nimble and exhilarating form. It breaks with the sinister color palette and grungy aesthetic of its DC inputs or the treated video game look of 300 with a film that seems noticeably lighter, despite its frenzied death trail. This applies to both the visuals and the tone. There are playful references to the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Greek mythology, Joseph Campbell, and Wagner. Götterdämmerung, but thankfully none of the compelling arcane speeches in comics like the “Mother Box” that muddies passages from Justice League.

The hyper saturated tones of the fabulous opening tracks recall Harmony Korine’s tangy trip spring breakers, and spiritual musical choices make nods, among other films, An American werewolf in London and Apocalypse now. Snyder is candid about his cine-referential inspirations – George A. Romero, obviously, but even more Planet of the Apes, Escape to New York and Aliens. Army of the dead, however, is above all a stealthy love letter to this latest James Cameron classic, right down to the closely parallel characters and specific plot points. Watching Samantha Win’s bandana-sports chambers mow the “shamblers” in a blaze of glory, I got quite nostalgic for Jenette Goldstein’s intrepid Vasquez.

Snyder first got the idea for this deeper dive into the zombie genre tropes right after he wrapped up his debut in 2004, Dawn of the Dead, and he wrote the first draft of the screenplay ten years ago. Beyond the baseline of an American metropolis besieged by undead, there is no direct narrative connection here, although the nostalgic audience for the zombaby from the previous film is hugely rewarded. (Hello, merchandising opportunity!)

The 17-year delay greatly benefited the new opus in terms of cultural allegory. Its setting in the American mecca of ambitious vulgarity, on the one hand, seems fitting for Trump’s hangover, with cash showers amid the bloodshed. And the decimated consequences of a plague are far too relevant. Watching a militarized security guard dominate his power over civilians in a refugee camp with a digital thermometer is even more powerful. The contemporary social context is hammered with a mischievous nod as Sean Spicer appears as a media scholar interviewing veteran political strategist Dem Donna Brazile about echoes of immigrant stigma in the war on the zombies. The concept of borders alone is now assuming weighted importance in the world of film.

In an engaging performance that positions him as the muscular intermediary between vintage Arnold Schwarzenegger and The Rock, Dave Bautista plays Scott Ward, a Vegas resident who was awarded the Medal of Freedom for saving the US Secretary of Defense during zombie outbreak, but now throwing burgers. in a restaurant on the outskirts of town. A flashback reveals Scott put a knife through his zombified wife’s head while their traumatized daughter Kate (Ella Purnell) watches her in horror.

Downtown Vegas is now a walled city in which the undead infestation has been contained. A low-yield nuclear weapon is expected to wipe them out by sunset on July 4, leaving Scott just 32 hours to pull off a $ 200 million heist at the behest of casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada). “Easy little Japanese,” Tanaka says, before being quickly informed that “squeezed lemon” is now more palatable.

Echoing the Soderbergh Ocean’s series, Scott assembles a team of ragged specialists to break into a safe in the basement of Tanaka’s hotel on the Strip. They include Scott’s possible love interest, mechanic Maria Cruz (Ana De La Reguera); the chainsaw tough Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick); Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), helicopter pilot who nibbles a cigar, unruffled; sniper Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), whose slain zombies have their own YouTube channel; and master safecracker Dieter.

Tanaka insists on sending his security chief, Martin (Garret Dillahunt), to protect his investment, with Guzman’s loyal sidekick Chambers becoming the first to smell a rat. Or in Aliens terms, a Paul Reiser.

Scott also shackles his daughter, in part for Kate’s access as a camp volunteer to an evacuated bus to bring them closer to the Strip, but also in an effort to mend their estrangement. Kate complicates matters by demanding to accompany them and search for her friend Geeta (Huma S. Oureshi), a young mother missing inside the city. Camp coyote Lily (Nora Arnezeder), a feared Frenchwoman who has adapted her skills as a human smuggler to this new dystopian world, is also part of the mission; and Cummings (Theo Rossi), a moron who works as a guard in the refugee camp.

It’s a great set to keep straight, but to Snyder’s credit, his co-writers, and the knowledgeable cast, the characters are all clearly drawn, with Dieter and Peters providing a lot of the funny humor. It was a stroke of genius to bring in Notaro for covers and seamless digital composition to replace compatriot Chris D’Elia after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

While the zombieverse spawned by Romero has been redesigned several times – most notably by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 days later and its suites, and in The walking dead, which gets a nod here via the brief appearance of a Lucille-like skull crushing weapon – Snyder’s myth-making skills feel distinctly honed and fresh. In addition to the generic shamblers that creep into periods of hibernation, there is a horde of more evolved “alpha zombies” led by a hot-bodied king (Richard Cetrone) and his jeweled queen (Athena Perample). They are faster, smarter, capable of communication and tactical organization. Lily knows how to appease them with sacrifice, but a double-cross instantly ends that relaxation.

There is no shortage of excitement, suspense, pleasant camaraderie, painful losses, satisfying comeuppances, twists and turns to fill the generous race time, with a lot of variation in the bloody encounters. Among the best of these is an attack by the keeper of the Alphas Estate at the Olympus Hotel, Valentine, a zombie white tiger, late for the act of Siegfried & Roy. (Montecore lives!) The stunt work is always impressive, with a smooth integration of CG and physical action, and a relatively restrained hand from the director with his trademark in slow motion and picking up speed.

As Bautista carries the film on his broad shoulders and the father-daughter reconciliation provides the emotional core, Julie Berghoff’s production design deserves its own star. The centerpiece is the interiors shot in a now closed Atlantic City casino, while the ghost town version of the Vegas Strip was built in New Mexico, a mix of rubble and surviving structural features, with the team from Marcus Taormina’s VFX ace drawing in the horizon and matching details. It’s like a war-torn theme park, the perfect setting for chaos, murder, and narrow escapes. The energy and inventiveness on display across the board here – not to mention the sly humor – make Army of the dead a breathtaking epic franchise debut.