Fender launches Jason Isbell Signature Telecaster





Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today released the Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster, marking Isbell’s first collaboration with the iconic guitar brand as part of its Artist Signature Series. The four-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter worked closely with Fender on design, ensuring his signature Telecaster was equipped with all of the same modifications – even his well-known Road Worn brands – as guitarist D Americana has researched for her tours and recordings. years. “This collaboration with Fender is huge for me. I have owned and played Fender guitars since I was 12 and consider their instruments to be a big part of my musical journey,” said Jason Isbell. “I wanted to create a road worn version of my favorite Telecaster guitar because you can enjoy the instrument without worrying too much about scratching it! When I was a kid and got my brand new Fender [guitar] for Christmas, just holding the thing terrified me until there were a few bumps and scratches on it. Then I felt more comfortable with it. ” The Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster | Artist’s Signature Series | Wing Known for his impressive guitar chops, incisive lyrics and powerful voice, Jason Isbell has become a leading face of the Americana movement, a dynamic blend of traditional roots music and modern rock. His collaboration with Fender aims to provide fans with the same writing and playing tool that led him to pioneer this intersection and define a whole genre of music. Framed by the legendary John Prine, Isbell’s much sought-after sound was used to inspire Bradley Cooper’s character in A Star Is Born, and he lent his talents to bands like Drive-By Truckers and The 400 Unit in addition. of his prolific solo career. . “Jason Isbell writes and performs music for the American soul, mixing the sounds that have defined country music for decades with his unique take on soul, blues and rock,” said Justin Norvell, EVP Fender Products . “We worked closely with Jason to recreate the ultimate version of his Custom Telecaster for fans looking to emulate his famous award-winning sound. This design is actually a combination of his favorite Tele guitars he has played throughout his career, this one The result is a gorgeous, vintage-inspired instrument with a custom 59-style double-bound Telecaster body. , a 21-fret rosewood fingerboard and modifications throughout, including Jason Isbell pickups designed specifically to emulate his sound. “ The Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster visually hits the Chocolate Sunburst against the cream double bond of the 59-style Custom Telecaster’s body, while the Fender Road Worn aging process gives it the look and feel of a well-used instrument. The vintage-inspired “C” shaped maple neck and 21-fret rosewood fingerboard combine with the sparkling, fiery tones of custom Jason Isbell Telecaster guitar pickups, designed by Fender sound guru Tim Shaw. The chicken-pickin ‘playability of the modified bridge creates a guitar that has a sleek vintage style to match its stunning classic tone. Isbell adds, “I chose this guitar to recreate because I put it to the test and it’s really proven itself. I love the look, sound and playability of my custom Telecaster. really stay tuned and I can’t wait for guitarists all over the world to give it a try. “ In addition to the launch of Isbell’s signature Telecaster, six of his hit songs have joined Fender Play, the comprehensive learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele. Fans around the world can begin their musical journey and play their very own Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster while learning his songs including If It Takes A Lifetime, Overseas, If We Were Vampires, Hope the High Road, Last of My Kind and 24 Frames. . In true tradition, the Fender Artist Signature Series pays homage to iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments inspired by the unique specifications of the world’s greatest guitarists and bassists. From Drive-By Truckers and The 400 Unit to his GRAMMY-winning solo work, Jason Isbell has become a leading voice in the Americana movement. Learn about Fender’s very first collaboration with Jason Isbell as he talks about songwriting and his Signature Telecaster. Fender also highlights Isbell’s signature new model in an episode of Fender’s serialized social video series, Fender Demos. Fender DemosTM is a series of educational videos designed to provide an in-depth dive into the latest Fender products presenting not only the key features and benefits, but also the sound quality of Fender instruments, amplifiers and pedals. In addition to product demos, the series also provides valuable beginner, intermediate and advanced tone tips, setup and maintenance guides, and information on getting the most out of your Fender gear. For more information:

