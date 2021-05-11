Hollywood might not want to save the Golden Globes

The holidays are over for the Golden Globes, at least for now.

Long marketed as the Oscars’ less strained cousin, the Globes are now scrambling to clean up their act after NBC announced it would not air the show in 2022 due to a string of controversies involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association , the voting group behind the ceremony.

Naming all of these controversies might turn out to be as long as the pricing shows, but here’s a notable sample: The Los Angeles Times and this article both published recent exhibitions on the group’s double-dealing, a Los Angeles Times follow-up article found that the group had no black members and that a late and reluctant set of reforms proposed by the group did not have any black members. Times Up was not satisfied. and prompted studios like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Bros. to issue statements amounting to an effective boycott.

As this scrutiny intensified, members of the island association of 86 continued to commit new blunders that made headlines. A member mistaken Daniel Kaluuya for another black actor, Leslie Odom Jr., minutes after Kaluuyas’ Oscar win, when a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press was kicked out of the group in April after forwarding a right-wing article to members who called Black Lives Matter a hate movement.

This type of callous behavior has been tolerated by Hollywood for decades, as the Golden Globes offer the most prestigious pit stop on the way to the Oscars: if you’re willing to chat and take selfies with eccentric voters (and to close your eyes) to their more questionable behavior), then the group could give you the boost you need to be successful throughout Awards Season.