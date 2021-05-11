Entertainment
Hollywood might not want to save the Golden Globes
The holidays are over for the Golden Globes, at least for now.
Long marketed as the Oscars’ less strained cousin, the Globes are now scrambling to clean up their act after NBC announced it would not air the show in 2022 due to a string of controversies involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association , the voting group behind the ceremony.
Naming all of these controversies might turn out to be as long as the pricing shows, but here’s a notable sample: The Los Angeles Times and this article both published recent exhibitions on the group’s double-dealing, a Los Angeles Times follow-up article found that the group had no black members and that a late and reluctant set of reforms proposed by the group did not have any black members. Times Up was not satisfied. and prompted studios like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Bros. to issue statements amounting to an effective boycott.
As this scrutiny intensified, members of the island association of 86 continued to commit new blunders that made headlines. A member mistaken Daniel Kaluuya for another black actor, Leslie Odom Jr., minutes after Kaluuyas’ Oscar win, when a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press was kicked out of the group in April after forwarding a right-wing article to members who called Black Lives Matter a hate movement.
This type of callous behavior has been tolerated by Hollywood for decades, as the Golden Globes offer the most prestigious pit stop on the way to the Oscars: if you’re willing to chat and take selfies with eccentric voters (and to close your eyes) to their more questionable behavior), then the group could give you the boost you need to be successful throughout Awards Season.
But with the show now on the ropes, stars have started to publicly question the integrity of the members: Scarlett Johansson said in a statement that she stopped attending the group’s press conferences after being confronted with sexist questions and remarks from some members of the HFPA who bordered on sex. harassment, while Globe favorite Tom Cruise returned his three trophies in a remarkable reprimand.
Can the show still make a comeback when its golden glow has become so tarnished? Or will Hollywood conclude that saving the Golden Globes might be harder than it’s worth?
Hours after NBC dropped the show for 2022, the group released a detailed timeline for its proposed changes, which include the addition of many new members in the coming months. Yet even as the group doubles its strength and admits more journalists of color, there remains the question of what to do with the longtime members who have engaged in the Globes’ most criticized practices in years.
Unlike the Oscars, which are voted on by several thousand of Hollywood’s most accomplished artists and technicians, the Golden Globes are decided by a small group of foreign journalists with little or no profile outside of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, many of whom draw large paychecks. of the group.
It’s an unlikely selection of people to confer prestige, and the Golden Globes may have to completely reinvent their constituency if they hope to win back already rebellious stars and studios. Why would actors like Johansson or Kaluuya continue to participate in the activities of the organization if the journalists who offended them still retain their influence within the group?
In the meantime, it’s possible that another rewards show will be moved to early January to effectively occupy the Globes place on the rewards calendar next year. The Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards are already televised and attract big stars, though none have been able to achieve traditional Golden Globe audience success.
Still, if either show were appropriately adapted and moved to the first week of January, they could at least benefit from an ecosystem of parties, events, and commercials for you that revolve around ‘a major awards ceremony aired the first week. of the year. And while the recently relocated show achieved better viewership than the lowest in the Globes pandemic this year, Hollywood may not really be in a rush to put the Globes back on track.
That’s the thing about awards: These trophies aren’t as important as the recipients believe, and now that the Golden Globes illusion has been pierced, stars might find it hard to return to suspend their disbelief. Could the Golden Globe’s biggest snub come when Hollywood leaves the show altogether?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]