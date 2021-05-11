Kevin Hart’s ‘Fatherhood’ Movie Trailer Will Make You Laugh Then Cry





Grab a handkerchief and get ready to hit play on the trailer for Kevin Harts’ new film. While the actor-comedian brings his signature humor to Fatherhood, the comedy-drama about a single father struggling to make everything work after his wife’s death is also a real tearjerker. On Monday, Netflix released the first glance to the film based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love, by Matthew Logelin, and in it, Hart plays Matt, a newly widowed father who just wants to do good with his daughter. “If you could have a parent, I wish you had your mother,” Harts’ character says, setting the tone in the trailer as he cradles her baby in his arms. “She would have been better at it. Then, as he lays flowers near his wife’s grave, he adds, mom was the best. “ “Fatherhood” debuts on Netflix on June 18. Philippe Bosse / Netflix And while dad might not consider himself the best, the following is a montage of scenes showing him. trying her best from the first steps to the first hairstyles until the first day of school. Because, as the trailer proves, just being there is the biggest job for any parent. Related Fatherhood is the latest project from Higher Ground Productions, the production company started by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, and in this project Hart is joined by stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser. Melody Hurd and Kevin Hart in Netflix’s “Fatherhood”. Philippe Bosse / Netflix Find out more about each of them when Fatherhood hits Netflix on June 18 just two days before Father’s Day.

