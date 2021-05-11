Walking Dead repeats Carls’ dream (with correct ending)





Carl Grimes of The Walking Dead got a dreamlike glimpse of a brighter future. FTWD Season 6 explores the same concept, only better.

Fear the living dead Season 6 takes an idea from Carl Grimes from the main series – and does a much better job with it. When the trailers were broadcast forThe walking dead Season 8, by far the biggest area of ​​fan discussion, was Old Man Rick. In whatappeared to be a flashforward sequence after the original comic’s time jump, a visibly older, grizzled Rick is walking with a cane. The season premiere spanned these curious scenes, depicting Rick, Michonne, Carl and Judith living happily in Alexandria, now a thriving community. All the local establishments live happily together, and even Negan is there. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The true nature of these idyllic glimpses of The walking deadThe future was revealed later in the season. On his deathbed, Carl Grimes describes a “dream” to his father. As Carl’s perfect vision for Alexandria is explained, it becomes clear that the flashforward scenes in the trailer and premiere were a fabrication of Carl’s hopes and wishes. During his final battle with Negan, Rick eventually “sees” the future Carl made, and is inspired to show mercy on the Saviors. Related: Fear The Walking Dead Reveals Why Morgan Left The Main Show (& Won’t Return) Fear the living dead season 6 borrowed the same idea from the last episode, “In Dreams”. Suffering from injuries and going into labor, Grace is unconscious as Morgan brings her to safety. In Grace’s mind, however, she wakes up around 16 years into the future, meeting an older Morgan with white hair. The valley community is thriving and Dwight and Sherry are back together, while Daniel and Strand are apparently now the two old men ofThe Muppets. Above all, Grace meets her unborn teenage daughter – a healthy, precocious youngster with her mother’s kindness and Morgan’s affinity for putting zombies on her back with a big stick. The vision convinces Grace of Morgan’s future plans, assures her that the newborn will be fine, and helps the character come to terms with impending death. Tragically, it is the child who cannot. Fear the living deadGrace’s dream is far better executed thanThe walking deadCarl’s streak, not least because more recent efforts give audiences a proper resolution. Although featured prominently in marketing, Carl’s vision was just a quick glance at the future he hoped for. The Grimes family and a few others are seen living happily, but the details are frustrating and vague. Grace’s Daydream corrects this mistake, revealing potential endings for various major characters. Morgan is the leader he always hoped to be, June is a doctor with Charlie as an apprentice, Strand and Daniel are the aforementioned Muppet buddies, while Dwight and Sherry finally settle their differences. Viewers know that this sequence is notreal (and the episode ending hammers pointing home in brutal terms), but unlikeThe walking dead Season 8, Grace’s dream wholeheartedly embraces the premise of the “idyllic future,” rather than just sticking a toe. Grace’s dream has a purpose, unlike Carl.The walking dead used Carl’s future justification for Rick’s refusal to kill Negan, linking to the youngster’s controversial death. Many fans consider this whole ordeal to be an unnecessary deviation from the comics (where Carl survives, and Rick still spares Negan), and the flashforward was just part of a muddled and contrived attempt to get Chandler Riggs. .The walking dead. On the other hand, Grace’s dream serves as a sincere meeting between mother and daughter. The final scene of “In Dreams” is a heartbreaking moment that needed an emotional backbone to do justice. Grace’s Dreamscape provides the means to explore the bond between mother and daughter, before the episode’s last cruel twist happens. Some might argue that the interplay between Grace’s unconscious vision and the real worldStart territory to sit comfortablyThe walking deadthe universe based on horror. At leastFear the living dead was honest and outspoken about the nature of his flashforward though.The walking dead returned the few minutes of Carlvivales’ vision to the Season 8 narrative, despite the scenes proving largely unimportant. Not only does the spin-off devote an entire episode to Grace’s dream, audiences learn the true nature of the futuristic scenes after half an episode, not half a season. More: Fear The Walking Dead Makes June The Perfect Madison Replacement Introduction of Batwoman and Future Arrowverse’s Stephanie Brown Explained

