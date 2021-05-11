Bob Dylan gets Miami art survey, more art news – ARTnews.com





To get Morning Links delivered to your inbox every day of the week, subscribe to our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. Header lines BOB DYLAN FANS, BOOK YOUR TICKETS FOR MIAMI. November 30, the week of Art Basel Miami Beach, the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University will reveal “Retrospect”, an overview of Dylan’s work which premiered in Shanghai Museum of Modern Art in 2019. The Associated press reports that the show will include more than 120 paintings, drawings and sculptures by artist, musician, writer, Nobel laureate and whiskey seller. The exhibition will also feature exhibits on his musical and literary achievements. Until the pandemic hit, Dylan had been on the so-called Endless tour– a series of more than 3000 shows which he started in 1988. Perhaps the end of the concert gave more time to make art? ART GENSLER, THE ARCHITECT AND ENTREPRENEUR WHO founded what is today the largest design company in the world, died on Monday in Mill Valley, California, the Chronicle of San Francisco reports. He was 85 years old. Gensler founded his eponymous company in 1965 in San Francisco with his wife, Grape Gensler, and a partner, James follett. He now has 50 pitches around the world, Archinect reports. His work – in urban design, architecture, interiors, and more – has included everything from Shanghai Towerfrom design to collaborations with other architects on buildings for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (through Renzo Piano) and the New museum (through SANAA) At New York. Gensler was a member of the board of directors of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. “Through its work, its leadership and its efforts to advance the profession”, the firm said in a press release, “Art has touched the lives of thousands of people and communities.” The Digest Some academics disapprove of Italy’s plan to spend some $ 18 million create a floor for the Colosseum in Rome, saying that it will disrupt the views of its underground spaces. “The Colosseum is the last thing I would think of spending money on,” said one art historian. [The Art Newspaper] A 2,000-year-old sculpture of a Greek goddess, looted in Libya during the 2011 civil war and confiscated by UK customs officials in 2013, has been brought home. [The Guardian] The recently nominated Black Obsidian Sound System collective for the Tate Turner Prize criticized the museum and the award in a statement. “The urgency with which we have been asked to participate, perform and deliver demonstrates extractive and operating practices in the culture of pricing, and more broadly in industry,” he said. [ArtReview] The Orlando Florida Art Museum plans to open a second branch on the ground floor of a new luxury tower in the city’s downtown area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2024 on the outpost, which will provide 30,000 square feet of gallery space. [Orlando Sentinel] Lilli Hollein, who was the co-founder of Vienna Design Week, has been hired as Managing Director and Artistic Director of MAK – Museum of Applied Arts Vienna. (The museum is run by the family! His brother is Max Hollein, director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.) [Dezeen] Here are seven key artist biographies, from Musa Mayer on her father Philip Guston to Marilyn Chase on Ruth Asawa. [ARTnews] The Kicker AFTER A BREAK OF 17 YEARS, BROOD X CICADAS ARRIVES, to the anguish of many humans. They are loud and they are obnoxious, some say. “My advice is to look at them in Chinese art,” the Smithsonian conservative Jan Stuart Told NPR, who wisely found the angle of art on insect invasion. Cicadas have long featured in Chinese art and poetry, and they carry powerful symbolic weight, having been associated with nobility. Stuart notes that “they only eat the purest things, the sap of the trees.” [NPR] Thanks for the reading. Well see you tomorrow.

