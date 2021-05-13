Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s actor’s daughter knows their names helped her

Having famous parents can certainly get your foot in the door, but that alone won’t make you a success, at least that’s how it is. Maya hawke sees it. The daughter of Ethan hawke and Uma thurman is an actor, who is best known for his role as Robin on Strange things. And while she knows that being the child of A-list parents helped her become an actress, she also knows that she won’t be successful unless she can truly deliver.

Read on to see what Hawke had to say about his famous parents and working with them on screen!

Maya Hawke knows her parents’ names have helped her.

In a new interview with People, Hawke explained that her parents being what they are made it easier for her to become an actress, but to stick to that one thing has to be true: she has to be good at it.

“I am very grateful that they made it so easy for me to do what I love,” said the 22-year-old actor. People. “I think I’ll have a few chances on their name and then if I suck I’ll be kicked out of the realm. And that’s what should happen. So I’ll just try not to suck.”

She has worked with her father before.

Hawke also spoke to People about working with his dad on an episode of the miniseries The good lord bird. She said they’ve wanted to work together for a long time, but even when they’re not on screen together, there’s still a collaboration.

“We’re still working together in one way or another,” Hawke said. “Let me call him and say, ‘How can I do that? I need help. “Or him helping me with audition tapes. There’s a real communication network there. I really see him as my teacher more than anything else.”

And she’s about to work with her brother too.

Hawke comes back to Strange things for season 4, and his younger brother, Levon Thurman-Hawke, also joined the cast. But we do not know for the moment who he will play with.

Now that Hawke has been on plans with his father and brother, acting with his mother could be next. In a recent interview with Magazine W, Hawke said she thinks she will work with Thurman finally. “Whether it’s a friend or a relative, when you have that kind of intimacy with someone, you turn to someone else to want to cheat,” she says.

In addition to the excitement of Strange thingsNext fourth season, Hawke also has a new movie just released. She plays with Andrew Garfield in To integrate of the writer / director Gia Coppola. The film is a dramatic comedy about YouTube fame, but in the Magazine W interview, Hawke explained that in his opinion, it is “an allegory to self-edit in someone others would like more, instead of just letting yourself be yourself.

Being in the movie industry has always been Hawke’s dream job.

Famous parents aside, said Hawke People that she loves being on stage and on set so much that she was sure to find a way to be there, whether it meant being an actor or having some other job.

“I always did school plays and an acting camp during the summer. I guess I wanted to do it professionally when I realized there were no adult school plays. The happiest place in the world for me was on set or on stage, “said Hawke.” I feel so lucky to be able to participate. I love this business. I love movies. I love art. I love that. I would have made lights on To integrate. I would have done catering. “

