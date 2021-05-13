Norman Lloyd, Hitchcock collaborator and St. Elsewhere actor, dies at 106





Prolific actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd, best known for his work with Alfred Hitchcock, has died in his Los Angeles home at the age of 106.

Norman Lloyd, known for his collaborations with directors like Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles and Charlie Chaplin, has died in his Los Angeles home at the age of 106. Lloyd made his film debut after being chosen by Alfred Hitchcock to play Frank Fry in the 1942 film Saboteur, in which a man goes on the run after being falsely accused of sabotage. Previously, Lloyd had worked as a cast member with the theater company Mercury Theater, co-directed by Welles. Lloyd would go on to appear in several movies and TV shows, including Society of the dead poet, the age of innocence, and televised medical drama St. Elsewhere, which lasted from 1982 to 1988. Over the course of his decades-long career, Lloyd not only starred in film, television, and theater, but also became a prolific television producer and director. Between the 1960s and 1985, he accumulated 39 production credits for television series and films such as Alfred Hitchcock Time and Journey into the unknownLloyd worked in film until 2015, when at the age of 100 he played Norman in the romantic comedyRail accident, with Amy Schumer and Bill Hader. Related: Mank: Why Orson Welles Shares Credit On Citizen Kane Lloyd’sson, Michael Lloyd, announced that early in the morning of Tuesday, May 11, Lloyd died peacefully in his sleep. This was also confirmed at Variety by Lloyd’s friend, producer Dean Hargrove, but none gave a cause of death. Confirming Lloyd’s death, Hargrove said of his later years: “His third act was truly the best time of his life.” Lloyd has become something of a living history of old Hollywood, traveling the country for keynote addresses and historic Hollywood retrospectives to talk about his experiences with the many familiar names he has rubbed shoulders with during his career. . Lloyd was born in 1914 and raised in New York City. At the age of 9 he became a professional artist, performing in vaudeville acts and in women’s clubs. After graduating from high school at the age of 15, Lloyd attended New York University. At 17, he apprenticed at the Civic Repertory Theater in New York before eventually working for Mercury Theater. Lloyd then got the chance to play a part in Citizen Kane, which would go on to become one of the most famous films of all time, but turned it down for financial reasons as the film was not a certain success. Despite the fact that Lloyd will never have become a household name like some of his counterparts, he has had an extremely illustrious career. Thistheme was explored in the documentary Who is Norman Lloyd, which premiered in 2007 with favorable reviews. Additionally, Lloyd will be remembered every day of his birthday, November 8, in Los Angeles, as in 2015, Los Angeles City Council proclaimed that day to be known as “Norman Lloyd Day.” Next: 10 Dead Poets Society Lines That Are Unforgettable Source: Variety James Gunn confirms Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to start filming at the end of 2021

