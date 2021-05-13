Keeping Its Promises: Recently Updated Inclusion Rider Helps Hollywood Diversify Hiring

“The Inclusion Rider asks production to consider diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in their hiring practices.”

It’s been four years since the launch of #TimesUp, a campaign led by Hollywood tackle sexual harassment in the workplace so that women have a better chance to thrive and succeed in the media industry and beyond. And it’s been just under a year since the protests against the police murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked a nationwide cry for better – a cry that resonated throughout the film and television industry. with echoing calls to diversify Hollywood and improve its lackluster inclusion initiatives.

A general renewed interest in #BlackLivesMatter may have led many production companies, networks and studios to proclaim their intention to both help underrepresented people succeed and deliver more inclusive content – but tweeting a message of support is far from making a difference systemic systems that offer equal opportunities to the players and the team. by gender, race, ethnicity and ability.

It was this desire to help inspire and encourage systemic change that led to the release of a new Inclusion jumper, a contractual provision designed to help hold studios accountable for inclusive hiring practices, and a new policy guide for companies hoping to create a strong framework for diversity and inclusion within their own organizations. “For us, the main motivator was all those people who thought they were doing things right, thought they cared about [diversity]But sometimes failed, said Fanshen Cox, one of the co-writers of Prime Rider and head of strategic outreach at Pearl Street Films. The Rider, she says, and most importantly her update, is designed to help individuals and businesses “verbalize [their] commitment to make changes, to do something tangible about it, [and] then think about whether [they] actually made “the changes they promised to make.

The first version of the Inclusion Rider was released in 2016 and co-authored by Cox and civil rights lawyer Kalpana Kotagal (Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll). It was based in part on the work of University of Southern California professor Dr. Stacy Smith, who published an editorial on “equity riders” in 2014 and gave a TED Talk on “The Data Behind Hollywood Sexism” in 2016. “[Dr. Smith] shared their data, ”Kotagal recalled, and the data provided“ a clearer understanding of how the industry has really failed to progress over a long period of time ”. For the original pilot and for its recent update, the question has become “what are the levers that could help bring about significant changes in the sector”.

“The entertainment people are asking for runners to be added to their contracts constantly. It is essentially an amendment to the contract requiring certain provisions, ”explained Cox and Kotagal. in a recent refinery 29 editorial. “The Inclusion Rider asks production to consider diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in their hiring practices.” In addition, there are four essential principles for the runner, such as detailed on its robust website:

1. A commitment to deepen and diversify the hiring pools. 2. Establishment of benchmarks or goals for hiring. 3. Collection, measurement and analysis of data relating to applications and hiring. 4. Implement accountability measures to support progress if you don’t meet your goals.

In his initial incarnation, Cox and Kotagal envisioned that the Cavalier would be primarily adopted by A-listers, who could use their influence in Hollywood to include him in their contracts (the Cavalier model is flexible so that it can be adapted if necessary) and help to diversify. interior film and television productions. And a number of well-known actors and directors adopted the Cavalier in his early years, most notably Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (who founded Pearl Street Films, where Cox works), Paul Feig, Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan and Frances mcdormand (who publicly endorsed the date when she accepted her Oscar in 2018).

The Inclusion Rider found additional support when Endeavor Content’s HR manager, Dr Tasmin Plater, and #ChangeHollywood, a campaign created by the racial justice organization Change color, has signed on to develop and promote the rider alongside Cox and Kotagal. With its new policy for organizations, “Several studios and production companies have already signed up”, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “including AMC Studios, Forest Whitaker’s Significant Productions, One Community by Scott Budnick, HomeGrown Pictures by Stephanie Allain and digital content company Portal A. ”

The updated pilot and the new provisions of the company policy go even further in the already ambitious objectives of its first version. “We always knew that at some point we would want to look at it in a more systemic way,” Cox said. Working with Dr Plater and Color of Change “sped up how we were going to try to tackle this problem in a systemic way.” Endeavor Content was already using the pilot in its corporate policy, and Color of Change is a well-established and powerful group that “speaks up when change doesn’t happen.”

Kotagal agreed, “We have always had systemic change as our goal. The question is, what tools could we put in place to help make the industry fairer, more inclusive, more accessible? She also thanks the partnership with Endeavor Content and #ChangeHollywood for helping them “take the next step.”

Pilot updates had already gone behind the scenes since its first release, as Cox and Kotagal gathered data and saw how individuals and businesses responded to its use. One of the main reasons for the update, Cox explains, was that people thought they were inclusive in their hiring practices, and then “the project would come out and it would be very clear that it wasn’t.” Another is that some companies claimed that the rider imposed a quota system, which it does not, or “forced them to hire people who do not exist”.

“At first we kind of gave in to that answer,” Cox lamented, before realizing it was just a convenient excuse. However, these comments inspired the inclusion of a hiring resources link on the updated Inclusion Rider site. Not to mention that Cox also hosts the Webby-nominee Sistah Brunch podcast where she interviews “amazing black women who run the show at every level”. This, in combination with other initiatives, reminded her that there is no shortage of qualified women and people of color working in the media industry.

One of these organizations is Women of color unite, founded by the producer Cheryl L. Bedford (interviewed for Mrs. here), which operates The JTC List, a comprehensive and ever-growing database of women of color working in all areas of the media industry. Together with The bitch pack founder Thuc Nguyen, Bedford co-founded the # StartWith8Hollywood mentorship program to address a similar need – match established industry mentors with mentees who are women of color to encourage and support the careers of those emerging in the industry (author and Cox are both members of WOCU).

Of course, these other initiatives and the pilot himself are just a few of the tools needed to truly diversify Hollywood. The Inclusion Rider focuses on hiring practices and “can’t help the way people are treated once they’re hired” or ensure that a studio “can tell an authentic story,” Cox said, adding, “We are really careful to never present this as the end and the end of change.” ”

For its part, Kotagal “situates[s] the inclusion rider in the larger landscape of the really important work that is taking place in the industry to drive change. In her experience as an employment and civil rights lawyer, she chooses to “think about these issues holistically, and hiring is a vertical area in all workplace practices that need to be. be addressed to bring you to a genuinely fair workplace. . “

To measure the success of their work, Cox, Kotagal and their partners return to data, where it all began. Companies that adhere to the Inclusion Rider policy are encouraged to collect information about changes in their organization and, added Cox, “We are working with Color of Change to look at which productions have attracted the rider and how they are doing it. “

“I don’t think I’ll be convinced the job will ever be done,” Kotagal said. “In my opinion, starting to see progress over time will be a big marker of success, but of course that will be a function in part of the Rider inclusion and in part of all the other strategies and all the others. essential work that is happening in the industry. I see us as part of that larger coalition of people who are doing this crucial work of social change. “

Promises are easy to make and difficult to keep, especially when they involve breaking down long-held institutional biases. The integration of the Inclusion Rider or the adoption of its political initiatives is a way for productions and companies to keep their promises, to empower themselves and to hold others accountable, to take diversity, inclusion seriously. and accessibility and supporting sustainable change in the media industry.

