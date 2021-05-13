How the Jonathan Kent actor changed Smallville’s original ending plan





John Schneider, who played Jonathan Kent on Smallville, changed the original plan for Clark to become Superman in the show’s final episode.

Jonathan Schneider, who played Jonathan Kent on Smallville, changed the original plan for Clark (Tom Welling) to become Superman in the series finale. The two-part episode saw Clark reach the end of his Smallville journey by learning to fly, defeating Darkseid and acquiring his iconic costume and cape. Despite dying of a heart attack in season 5, Schneiders Jonathan Kent returned for both episodes as a ghost. When Clark was trying to get out of his past, Jonathan appeared to Clark and reminded him of the importance of everything he had been through in Smallville. He was also seen at Clark and Lois’ wedding, sitting next to Martha (Annette OToole). Her ghost made another appearance in Finale Part 2 at Fortress of Solitude near the end of the story. Jonathan handed Clark the Superman costume, which had already been made by Martha but taken away by Jor-El. After disguising himself as the Man of Steel, Clark took action to intercept Apokolips. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Smallville: One Major Superman Power Clark Developed Off Screen According to Schneider, he had a role to play in setting the pivotal moment when Clark finally got his hands on the costume. [Comic Book Central Podcast #70]. He said in an interview that he was only supposed to appear in Finale, Part 1, and not the episode where Clark would actually become Superman. It would appear that Clark either had to get the costume from his mother or just find it in the fortress. But Schneider, who had discussed the situation with Welling, felt that not having Jonathan was the wrong way to go. Schneider pointed out that although Jonathan was dead, he continued to be present in Clarks’ life through the watch and other reminders of his influence. He said it seemed right that Jonathan and not Martha was the character who gave him that final push to fulfill his destiny. The problem, however, is that the powers that are didn’t have the budget to put Schneider in Finale Part 2, even though they agreed with his idea. So for this reason the actor told them to pay him a balance, because it’s important. He called this decision the most Jonathan Kent-esque thing I’ve ever done. With Schneider accepting less pay, Jonathan was involved in the finale to have one last scene with his son, despite his tragic death, and arguably one of the most memorable moments the two characters have ever shared together. Schneiders comments on the importance of Jonathan Kent and the need for him to be there when Clark became Superman, given the profound influence of his role in Clarks’ journey. During Clarks’ high school years, it was Jonathan’s fatherly guidance and moral character that helped make Clark the hero he ultimately became. SmallvilleIt had a lot to do with Clarks’ strict adherence to his no-murder rule, as well as other values ​​he held throughout the series. Looking at all the ways Jonathan inspired Clark, it felt appropriate to be there with him at the very end. Next: Smallville Season 7 Made Lionel Not Knowing Clark’s Secret A Plot Hole Wonder Woman heads to the other warrior island

About the Author Nicolas Raymond

(2444 published articles)

Nicholas Raymond is a film and TV drama writer for Screen Rant. He graduated in journalism from the University of Montevallo and is the author of the psychological thriller and time travel novel, “A man against the world”. Nicholas’ love for storytelling is inspired by his love for film noir, westerns, superhero movies, classic movies, and ancient history. Her favorite actors are Tyrone Power and Eleanor Parker. He can be contacted by email at [email protected] and on Twitter at @ cnraymond91. More from Nicholas Raymond







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos