Former Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss opens up about a musical about her life – The Hollywood Reporter

The colorful life of Heidi Fleiss received musical treatment in Little black book, a Broadway concept album co-designed by writer, songwriter and singer-songwriter Billy Recce and director Will Nunziata.

The 11-track album, just released by Broadway Records, stars big hitters from the scene like Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to normal), Candidate Tony Orfeh (The revenge of a blonde) and Mandy Gonzalez (In the heights) with songs like “Streets of LA”, “My (Much, Much Older) Man”, “One of the Girls”, “Pandering” and “Serial Fuckup”.

The lyrics are about how Fleiss rose to prominence (and ended up in federal prison) after running a high profile escort company that catered to the rich and famous of Tinseltown. She has long retired from the sex industry and now lives in Pahrump, Nevada, where she maintains a macaw sanctuary that is home to over 35 birds. (Little black book even features a bird on its striking album cover.)

So what does the infamous Hollywood Madam of the musical think? “I think it’s funny,” she said Hollywood journalist over the phone between the screeching birds in the background. “It doesn’t seem like me anymore. It is difficult for me to identify with the life I once had.

Fleiss says she currently has no official role in the production and suggests that the money she would take at this point would be better served to be reinvested in the production. “I would like them to do a really good job and use the money for the budget. I don’t want to see a shit production, ”she explains, adding that if she ultimately succeeds on the Great White Way, she would appreciate it if they funneled profits to her Bird Sanctuary, a 501c3 nonprofit. . “I will never be someone who asks for money, no matter how many difficulties I have. I love challenges and figuring things out, but at the moment these birds have left me perplexed.

Less confusing for her, which is why creatives remain interested in her wild history. “I drove a Ferrari with sports team owners who called me every day to organize their lives. I captured the whole high-end market, ”she says. “There’s nothing shitty about what I’ve done, and no one has done it better than me. No one will ever do it. I was 25 living in Beverly Hills and dealing with the kind of people I dealt with. It’s amazing that I lasted as long as I did.

Recce, known for A musical about Star Wars and Balloon Boy: The Musical, tell THR that he’s always been inspired to write plays that offer three-dimensional takes on people “the tabloids have two-dimensional.”

“He’s such a beautifully colored character who also represents a level of ambition and business acumen that was ignored at the time of his arrest. We want to celebrate this, ”he explains, adding that the show would also revisit the sex industry. He credits music producer Lloyd Kikoler with mastering the remote recording process during COVID-19 and his partner Nunziata for helping shape the show and its vision.

Next up: They’ll shop it around with the ultimate goal of showcasing it in a location over the next year. “It’s the story of a phoenix rising from the ashes and a woman realizing that there is more to her and her story than what was reported in the tabloids at the time.”

Arrested in 1993, Fleiss served 20 months of a 37-month sentence in federal prison before being released to a halfway house where she lived for less than a year. A lesser known fact about her life is that she suffers from a condition commonly known as “battered deafness,” which means that she cannot dance or read the rhythm. “It’s a little embarrassing,” she said. “I can’t keep a rhythm. I do not know how to dance. Fleiss said she had researched the disease to better understand it and how it affected it. That said, she remembers growing up and enjoying big shows like Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables – “All the good things.”

“I love all of these shows. Who doesn’t? That’s why they spend so much money to see them, ”she continues. “Everything is really cool and I love that they make my story. But the birds are my main focus, and they take 100% of my time. “

