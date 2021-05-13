Mortal Kombat Star slams Lord of the Rings show for lack of diversity





Mortal Kombat actor Ludi Lin calls out Amazon in a tweet for the lack of diversity in his upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

Actor Ludi Lin calls out Amazon news The Lord of the Rings show for its lack of diversity in a tweet. Lin stars in the Mortal combat film as Liu Kang, a warrior monk who helps guide the Earthrealms heroes in discovering their abilities. The film is based on the famous arcade style fighting games and is a reboot of the 90s film series of the same name. Mortal combat received mixed reviews from critics, but praised for its diversity in casting and presenting martial arts in well-executed fight scenes. Lin, a Canadian actor of Chinese descent, has also appeared in films like Power rangers and Aquaman. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. While Mortal combat currently playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, Amazon is preparing to breathe new life into a very different franchise: The Lord of the Rings. Originally announced in 2017, the series is already slated for several seasons and will take place long before the events of The Hobbit. The show continues to grab headlines as more information about the series comes out, although no trailer or release date has yet been dropped. Related: Mortal Kombat 2021 Proves Street Fighter Reboot Should Be Relaunched One of the more recent stories to hit the show’s news cycle was about the massive budget Amazon offered to make the show. One of these articles was published on May 12 by Indiewire. The headline reads: “Amazon Boss Justifies Lord of the Rings Budget of $ 465 Million: Huge World Building Required.” Lin tweeted this article to his 38.8K subscribers, calling Amazon Studios director Jennifer Salke directly, saying it’s “difficult to justify“the creation of such a huge world”without any character that looks Asian.“Read Lin’s tweet below: It will be difficult to justify building a huge world without any character that looks Asian. Turn that imagination on us @JSalke. It’s not difficult, were here. Amazon Boss Justifies $ 465 Million Lord of the Rings Budget: Huge World Construct https://t.co/Xx8F651k7m – Play Lin (@ludi_lin) May 13, 2021 Of the more than 30 cast members announced for the series, the vast majority appear to be white or white; although it is difficult to determine at this point the extent of the role that each member of the cast will actually play in the series. Diversity has been a hot topic not only in Hollywood, but in the fantasy genre in general, with franchises like Game of thrones, Harry potter, and The Lord of the Rings reexamined through new intersectional lenses. While some of these stories may provide allegories of race, many fantasy series draw their inspiration from medieval and Norse myths, and thus take root in an inherent “whiteness” before they even take shape. And while JRR Tolkien the Lord of the Rings The series is without a doubt one of the most influential of the fantasy genre, there are facets, like race, that have not aged well over the years that could be addressed in a new show like this. Amazon. Salke did not appear to respond to Lin’s tweet in any way, but the original tweet is generally well received, although it is far from trendy at the time of this article’s publication. This isn’t the first time Lin has used his platform to speak out for diversity and against anti-Asian sentiments. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he referred to the recent surge in anti-Asian violence and said: “I want to do my part to turn these feelings into positive actions to prevent such tragedies from happening again.“It looks like Lin is about to emerge as a positive voice in Hollywood, championing diversity and inclusion. Next: The Lord Of The Rings: Lack Of Diversity & 9 Other Problems With The Series Source: Play Lin Elizabeth Olsen describes her favorite moment while filming WandaVision

