10 actors and actresses who became directors

For decades, some of the best movies have been created because actors and actresses decided to move from acting to being behind the camera, and a look at the talented people who have made both is interesting and often ends up working well.

Maybe actors and actresses want to be challenged, so what better way than to switch places? In many cases, others have offered their skills to become the brains behind the film while having the chance to achieve a lifelong goal. Countless actors and actresses have made the trip, but it is the best known who have done it both ways.

ten Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig has been an actress since the early 2000s, but she decided to take the leap to directing in 2008 with the film, Nights and weekends. Although he garnered the attention of critics and critics from IMDb, his best-known first solo directing concert is Lady Bird, a coming-of-age comedy drama starring Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts.

The film won several awards, and in 2019 Gerwig directed the remake of Little woman, which starred Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh. It’s safe to say that Gerwig’s leadership abilities can work with the best of them.

9 Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller is known for his roles in The Secret Life of Walter Mittyand Dodgeball, but what some fans don’t know is that he’s just as capable behind the camera.

In fact, Stiller has been using his directing skills since 1987 in TV shorts and a TV episode here and there, but his cinematic breakout moment came in 1996 when he directed The cable guy. He would continue to direct (and play!) In Zoolander, Zoolander 2, and Thunder in the tropics. This proves that Stiller is not only hilarious in front of the camera, but also behind.

8 Angelina Jolie

She is known to be the original Lara Croft in tomb Raider, but as Angelina Jolie became a seasoned actress, she tried to direct films. She made her directorial debut in 2011 with In the land of blood and honey. Soon after, she directed the action dramaUninterrupted, with Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson and Garrett Hedlund.

She hasn’t achieved anything since 2017, but maybe that’s because she’s busy playing acting roles and filling the role of executive producer for the TV series.BBC My Worldand the Disney movie, Maleficent: mistress of evil. In fact, the sequel to Maleficent is one of Jolie’s most successful films at the box office.

7 Jordan peele

Jordan Peele has appeared in movies and TV shows since the mid-2000s, but the story behind the scenes is more familiar to fans. While it might seem odd that he only has two films under his director’s belt, the quality they deliver sets him apart.

In 2017, he published Get out, a horror mystery thriller about a warped family with an eerie perception of their daughter’s new boyfriend. Two years later he released We, with Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss. Because these two films impacted the masses for their storylines and similarities to each other, fans are eagerly awaiting his next project.

6 Elizabeth banks

Elizabeth Banks is a funny woman, and it shows in the dozens of well-regarded roles she has taken on over the years. She had roles in The 40-year-old Virgo, role models, and Perfect, but what fans might not know is that she’s also a pro with a video camera.

Banks’ first film was Pitch Perfect 2, which is a hilarious follow-up to the 2012 original. She then moved on to the remake of charlie’s angelsand signed to direct a TV movie titled The greatest good.

5 John krasinski

John Krasinski is well known for his role as Jim Halpert on Officeand like JackSilva in the Michael Bay blockbuster, 13 hours, but more recently he has shown fans that he is a man of many talents.

His directorial debut was in 2009, but what put him on the map was the horror thriller, A quiet place. He not only directed the film, but also starred alongside his wife Emily Blunt. It became such a popular movie that Krasinski decided to take care of the follow-up,A Quiet Place, Part II, in May 2021.

4 Jonah hill

Funnyman Jonah Hill has gained huge success with his roles in Accepted, overthrown, and Super bad, and as he continued to excel as an actor, he also became interested in the director’s chair.

So far he has directed several video shorts, but his main “fame claim” as a director has been in 2018. Hehelmed a coming-of-age film called Mid 90s, a story that follows a struggling teenager named Stevie (Sunny Suljic), who hangs out in a skate shop and struggles with his life at home. If fans base Hill’s potential as a director on this film, they can expect to see a lot more of him in the years to come.

3 Regina king

Regina King has made her mark in the theater industry because she doesn’t stick to one genre. She’s starred in everything from cute romantic comedies to serious roles that deal with racial injustice and iconic heroes. Her versatility sets King apart from other actresses, and she went one step further when she stepped into a directorial role.

So far, she has been involved in the making of one or two episodes of well-known TV series like Being Mary Jane, scandal, and Shameless. She made her first film in 2020 called One night in Miami …, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Leslie Odom Jr. and Aldis Hodge. It’s unclear which direction King will go next, but she will shine anyway.

2 Bradley Cooper

For decades Bradley Cooper has been known as a leading actor who has taken on demanding roles and stood alongside the best of the best in the business. While Cooper still takes on acting roles, he decided to take a different path in 2018.

Starring alongside pop star Lady Gaga, Cooper directed A star is born, which earned him significant brownie points as a director. He has proven that he can play a complex role in front of the camera while barking orders behind the camera at the same time.

1 Olivia wilde

Since the early 2000s, Olivia Wilde has excelled in the theater industry and has even won several awards for her skills. From teensoaps like COto dramas like To fix is easy for Wilde, and since then she has landed a steady job.

While she’s been in the directing game since 2011, her first big project came out in 2019.Booksmartfocuses aroundtwo high school graduates who realize they need some more fun before college. It has garnered a lot of attention and is just the start for Wilde. His next project is a horror thriller calledDon’t worry darlingwith Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Florence Pugh. During this time she was also appointed director from an upcoming Sony female-directed superhero film.

