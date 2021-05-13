Entertainment
Emily Blunt Must Be Hollywood’s Last Resistance Against The Marvel Machine | Movies
Why doesn’t Emily Blunt want to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sue Storm, AKA Invisible Woman, and a powerful and prominent member of the Fantastic Four? We could point out the appalling nature of every previous big screen adaptation starring the awesome quartet, but Marvel Studios was not in charge of these films and have proven to be more than capable of successfully bringing in other expats from superheroes (such as Spider-Man and the Hulk) have been back in the fold as of late.
Could it be that the English actor thinks such a distant and mellow fantasy role would be below her? It seems unlikely, given that she played the role of Mary Poppins for Marvel owner Disney, as well as in 2016’s Failed Swords and Witchcraft The Huntsman: Winters War.
According to Blunt herself, she was not even approached for the role, despite rumors that she and her husband actor John Krasinski are in line to represent Storm and her husband Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic). But in an interview with Howard Stern this week, the actor also made it clear that she had never been particularly excited about superhero movies, having previously turned down the role of Black Widow.
It’s not that it’s under me. I loved Iron Man and wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr, she told the radio host. It would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superheroes are for me. They are not in my alley. I think it’s exhausted. We are inundated. It’s not that these are just the movies, but also all the TV shows.
Blunt added: And that’s not to say that I would never want to play one. It would just have to be something so cool and then I would be interested. Usually, I don’t race to see superhero movies. They leave me a little cold. I can not explain it. I can’t get into it.
This Blunt doesn’t feel like joining the MCU, while peers of the caliber of Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo all signed up might raise a few eyebrows. Additionally, Marvels’ recent adventures on the small screen suggest that the superhero genre has a lot to offer in the episodic format. Loki, the latest show about to hit Disney +, released its first trailer this week and already seems more than a match for the Wandavision mastermind and the daring, incisively current Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Tom Hiddleston clearly seizing the opportunity to become the God of Evil. If anything, Disney + has extended the shelf life of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rather than signaling its imminent demise due to superhero overload.
Hell, even DC is making some decent movies these days, albeit on the second try. If there’s ever been a bad smell of nastiness around comic book movies, the air of cheeseball inelegance that gave Michael Keatons Riggan Thomson the chills in Alejandro Gonzlez Irritus Birdman, he’s gone a lot. following the remarkable critical success of Marvels over the past 13 years. . Blunt almost finds himself the last (wo) man standing when it comes to Hollywood’s A-list, though it’s still hard to imagine Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, or Meryl Streep pulling on the spandex.
What’s odd about Blunts’s comments is that It was recently reported that she signed up for a husband and wife superhero movie called Ball and Chain, opposite her Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson.. Maybe these are just Marvel movies that she’s not a fan of?
The most intriguing question here might be whether Blunt is really the right fit for the role of Storm. There is no doubt that bringing an actor of fame and nominee stature to the Bafta would help fans take the Invisible Woman seriously as a mainstay of the MCU, something that was not always achieved by its comic book equivalent. Plus, 38-year-old Blunt is easily able to play the part. Still, Marvel would be forced to pick the Fantastic Four as a quartet in their late 30s and early 40s and then find a way to explain why no one noticed they’ve been hanging out around the MCU for more. of a decade without anyone mentioning them.
There’s an obvious workaround here, in that the studio is currently teasing the idea of bringing alternate realities into their films: The new Fantastic Four could have been fighting supervillains on an alternate version of Earth spinning in sort of in the one we’ve all been following since 2008. (maybe via the next Doctor Strange sequel).
But it is suspected that the studio is likely lining up that setting to introduce the X-Men when they finally make their inevitable MCU debut following Disneys 2019’s takeover of 20th Century Fox. After all, no one has ever mentioned Wolverine. , Deadpool, or their dozens of mutant buddies in previous Marvel movies.
There must be a large sign in the studio’s writers’ room that creatives touch with tears of gratitude every time they walk in, like footballers about to set foot in Liverpool’s famous Anfield stadium. It reads: Thank goodness for the multiverse. If Blunt ever decides to embrace the superhero revolution, Shell will likely find himself touching it maybe a little reluctantly too.
