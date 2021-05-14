Entertainment
Tony Hinchcliffe’s stand-up racism: Kill Tony host spits insults at compatriot Peng Dang – Arts
As he wrapped up his set at a Big Laugh Comedy show in Austin last week, Dallas stand-up Peng dang made a series of jokes related to #StopAsianHate. “Then he graciously presented the following comic, Tony hinchcliffe, who asked the crowd to keep going for the dirty little fucking ch ** k that was right here. No lie Hinchcliffes the real words.
Tony Hinchcliffe at the Big Laugh Comedy Show at Vulcan Gas Company on May 6th
You can hear them yourself on a video that was shared by Dang on social media this week.
Tweet from Peng Dang’s video
Needless to say, the internet did its job, and in one day Hinchcliffes, a dirty little fucking racism, had been seen by a million people.
To anyone familiar with Hinchcliffes shtick from his longtime podcast Kill Tony, his appearances with friend Joe rogan, or his work on several Comedy Central Roasts, such an attack comes as no surprise. It’s an insulting comic that frequently attacks racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQIA people, and women under the guise of humor Hinchcliffe literally trusts to be offensive. Still, there is something unsettling about the way he looks at it in the video. He goes well beyond the first blow on Dang to spend, according to Dang himself, two full minutes haranguing Asians and Asian Americans, including taunting Dangs with references that Hinchcliffe book in a cartoonish Asian accent. He even berates white members of the audience, calling them racial traitors for laughing at Dangs jokes and saying their hoops and howls made him throw up in a fucking bucket, and he does it all without ever showing any. a sign of irony or humor.
If Hinchcliffes jokes make you squirm or search for a bucket yourself, you are far from alone. Dangs’ posts of the video on Facebook and Twitter drew thousands of comments, mostly expressions of shock and outrage at the baldfaced racism displayed. Even the show’s audiences disagreed with Hinchcliffe during his rant. In an interview with TMZ, Dang indicated that he thought most of the people present were uncomfortable and weren’t laughing.
The minority that stood up in defense of Hinchcliffes have turned to the old standby, his comedy, insisting that it is a form that is not bound by rules and propriety. Dang, a comedian himself, has some respect for this argument, and he told TMZ that he could have accepted most of Hinchcliffes’ degrading comments as part of his act, but that being called out the word c crossed a line. In his 10 years in the United States, throughout his time in Alabama, Georgia and Texas, he never had this insult directed at him.
Peng dang
But that doesn’t mean that posting the video was easy for Dang. He waited several days before making it public, weighing the possible impact on his career and him personally. Longtime comedian Austin Mac Blake (Funniest person in Austin, Master Pancake) understands the risks, given Hinchcliffe’s loyal fan base. “The other side of this is harassment,” he says. “I’m sure Peng can confirm this, but speaking against someone with an audience like Hinchcliffe exposes you to harassment from his fans and his clique. It was no small feat for Peng to post this. It showed. lots of courage, and my hat is gone for him. “
It may be interesting to note here that Hinchcliffe is not an Austin comic. He’s not even been in town for a year. He moved to Austin from Los Angeles during the pandemic, mainly because Rogan had moved here. And before the Big Laugh Comedy incident, it seemed to work out well for him. He made live Kill Tony podcasts in Antones. He continued to invite on the Joe Rogan Experience. And he was booked for live performances at clubs hosting comedy shows, like Vulcan Gas Company in fact, he was scheduled to perform with his buddy Rogan this Wednesday and Thursday at Creek & the Cave, a well-known comedy in New York. club that moved to Austin this year. But soon after the Hinchcliffe video went viral, the club calendar roster went from an image of Rogan and Hinchcliffe side-by-side to a photo of Rogan only. (Although Hinchcliffe’s name can still be seen on an event “Luis J. Gomez Presents the Depraved.”) The Antones calendar no longer shows records of Kill Tony. Additionally, according to TMZ, Hinchcliffe has just been ditched by talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME). So maybe he should rethink if Austin is the place for him. He should definitely rethink being a white comic who hates Asians, especially at a time when hate crimes and violence against them are on the rise.
At the time of this posting, Hinchcliffe had not yet made a public statement on the incident.
