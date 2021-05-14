



TikTok is being sued by a voice actor who claims to be behind her viral text-to-speech feature, but says she’s never allowed TikTok, or just about anyone, to really use her voice in this way. The lawsuit, filed last week, says Bev Standings’ voice was used to repeat foul and offensive language and that the use of TikToks will cause her irreparable harm. It’s unclear how Standings’ voice could have been used by TikTok, at least by the lawsuits. Standing says she made voice recordings for a text-to-speech feature several years ago for a group called the Institute of Acoustics (IOA). The recordings were intended to be used for translations of Chinese texts under a contract with a Chinese limited company, the lawsuit said. Standing says it did not allow the IOA to transfer its voice data to other parties for further use. (It is unclear which IOA the lawsuit refers to: a Google search reveals two groups of the same name, one based in England and the other based in China. The lawsuit says it is based in Edenborough, Scotland. ; the capital of Scotland is Edinburgh.) Text-to-speech has been extremely popular on TikTok Fast forward to the end of 2020, and Standing finds out that his voice seemed to have become a viral sensation online. A new feature gave creators the ability to have text on their videos read aloud by a digital voice. If you’ve used TikTok for even a few minutes since the feature’s release, you’ll likely come across a video with a calm, vaguely robotic female voice telling text. (Standing says she found out her voice was in use in November 2020, although TikTok doesn’t appear to have publicly announced the feature until December 2020.) While the feature made Standings’ voice much more recognizable, it could also be a drawback for her as an actor who works for commercials, radio, and other client videos. No matter what I do, I think it’s going to affect my business, she said The telegraph. TikTok has not commented on the lawsuit. A representative said The telegraph he does not comment on pending litigation. The edge possesses contacted TikTok and the two IOAs for comment. The lawsuit is aimed at preventing TikTok from using its voice and paying it for its current use.

