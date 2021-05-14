‘Rutherford Falls’ proves there is a place for native-led content

Michael Greyeyes as Terry Thomas in the Peacock series “Rutherford Falls”. Peacock | NBCUniversal | Getty Images

When the audience first meets Terry Thomas, the manager of Running Thunder Casino on Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls”, they see a stoic and intense Aboriginal man with a commanding presence. The character is set up to be the villain, or at least that’s what it seems. As each 30-minute slice of the 10-episode season unfolds, viewers meet the real Terry, a loving father with a talent for entrepreneurship and a dedication to his community. He is calculating and cunning, but also sincere, honorable and, at times, quite funny. Episode four of the series, titled “Terry Thomas”, was a particularly moving experience for actor Michael Greyeyes. “Very often businessmen, casino owners or bosses are corrupt and greedy people,” he said. “With episode four [Sierra TellerOrnelas] and other writers break this stereotype. “ For Hollywood, diversity and inclusion have become a burning issue. Over the past few years, the traditionally white industry has begun to put in place formal initiatives to foster a culture of inclusiveness. While some of these goals were created due to public outcry, studios quickly found that having these unique and different voices was good for business. Movies with women or people of color at the center have a proven track record at the box office, bringing in billions of dollars to studios over the past five years. Blockbuster movies like “Captain Marvel”, “Wonder Woman”, “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Black Panther” have shown that audiences will turn to quality films with diverse characters. For streamers like Peacock, who make revenue from subscribers and advertising, the payoff is a little different. Shows that gain popularity with audiences may result in higher subscription rates or convince a subscriber who was considering leaving the service to stay for another month or two. “Rutherford Falls” is an anomaly in the industry, though its writers and cast are hoping that will change. The show has a team of 10 writers, five of whom are Indigenous. The team is led by Michael Schur, one of the industry’s most prolific sitcom creators, whose credits include “The Office,” “The Good Place,” and “Parks and Recreation,” and Ornelas, the first creator. from Indigenous content to directing a television comedy. On Peacock, which has 42 million entries in its service, Indigenous creators are able to share their stories with a large audience and their authentic voices are already being recognized. The show currently holds a 94% “Fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes out of 32 reviews, and fans of the series are already clamoring for a second season. “We’re starting to see a shift, particularly with the Hollywood Foreign Press and so we’re starting to see real and real systemic challenges unfolding right now,” said Jana Schmieding, who works in the Writers’ Room for “Rutherford. Falls “. and as well as the stars of the series. “It’s actually a financially viable decision to bring new voices to the industry,” she said. “We have a more nuanced storytelling, we have more engaged viewers, and we have more literate viewers.”

Welcome to Rutherford Falls

This is Schmieding’s first concert as a writer in a television series and her role as an actress. Although she was widely praised for her role as Reagan Wells on the show, it was a role she had not originally planned to play. After a decade as a teacher at a public school in New York City, where she spent her nights performing improvisational sketches and comedies, Schmieding finally moved to Los Angeles in 2016. For nearly three years, the writer and actress Lakota Sioux tried to get a job. After forming a friendship with Ornelas, Schmieding was finally offered a seat at the table. “It took an aboriginal woman to see me and to see my talent and to pick me up and hire me,” she said. The table was “Rutherford Falls,” a show about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads when the city demands the removal of a historic statue that honors the Nathan’s family lineage. Both the town and the native tribe are fictional, but are brought to life by the actual experiences of the show’s editorial staff. The statue, known as the “Big Larry,” commemorates the agreement between Lawrence Rutherford, an American settler, with the Minishonka tribe to create the town of Rutherford Falls. Through a series of missteps, Nathan accidentally opens the door for one of the chiefs of the Minishonka tribe, Terry Thomas, to sue him and a multi-million dollar company created by the Rutherford family for years of pay unpaid. The ordeal puts Reagan and Nathan’s relationship to the test as Reagan must choose between standing with his longtime friend or siding with his Indigenous community.

Pictured: (ld) Jana Schmieding as Reagan Wells, Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford in Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls”. Peacock | NBCUniversal | Getty Images

“What some people might not realize is that there is tremendous pressure on such a sitcom,” wrote Vincent Schilling, an Akwesasne Mohawk and associate editor and senior correspondent for Indian country today. “If it’s not funny, or if it’s not bothered at all, native people might not stand a chance for a very, very long time, because the executives of the television networks can just say that native content will not sell. “ Ornelas, Schur and Helms, who co-created the series together, balance the weight of the tension between the Minishonka and Nathan with light comedic moments. The satire of watching a white man fight for his story (and his land) against a group of people who have long been subjugated under similar circumstances brings a surprising lightness to the series. “As an Indigenous journalist, this is exceptional,” Schilling wrote in his review of the series. “Writing is exactly what I’ve wanted to see for decades, in fact my whole life.”

An american story

This sentiment was shared by Greyeyes, a Plains Cree of the Muskeg Lake First Nation in Canada. The Indigenous actor has three decades of experience in the entertainment industry and it is only in the last five that he has seen a real shift in the portrayal of Indigenous characters in film and television. Throughout his career, he said he saw “the good, the bad and the ugly” about the portrayal of Aboriginal people in the media. “What I saw in Hollywood for a very long time was that they were just willing to look at the native as a metaphor or a foil for something else where the white characters would learn something from us or they would come to their own emotional realization. because of our presence in history, ”said Greyeyes. “Or worse yet, they would just extract our cultures, our stories, our history and use it for whatever purpose they needed.” “What I have seen change is the idea that indigenous peoples are not siled, that we are everywhere,” he said. For those studying Indigenous culture and portrayal in media, the biggest change in portrayal of Indigenous peoples in film and television has come as a result of the Standing Rock protests. In 2016, the Dakota Access pipeline was diverted near the Standing Rock Sioux reserve. Tribe members objected to the pipeline because it would disrupt the upper Missouri River, the reserve’s only water supply.

Pictured: (ld) Jana Schmieding as Reagan Wells, Dustin Milligan as Josh Carter in Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls”. Peacock | NBCUniversal | Getty Images