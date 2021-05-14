‘Hacks’ review: Jean Smart directs excellent new HBO Max comedy

In about a dozen different ways, “Hacks” could have gone terribly wrong.

On the one hand, Jean Smart’s new HBO Max series is a showbiz story, which – popular examples notwithstanding – can be difficult to achieve without leaning heavily on satire (which “Hacks” avoids altogether). Harder is still making a showbiz series that also deals with the art of comedy, as evidenced by infamous puffs like “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “I’m Dying Up Here,” and more. Watching comedians develop a joke for a fictional audience is rarely as rewarding as enjoying the joke as the actual audience.

Technically, these two examples were comedy dramas, but making a comedy comedy is arguably more difficult. These conversations about writing the best joke, the best sketch, or the best stand-up routine need to be more than a passionate back-and-forth between coworkers; they must be funny. To convince the public that a joke is “good”, they must not care. and believe it’s better than the “bad” joke that came before. In other words, you have to really know your stuff.

On top of all that, “Hacks” also talks about the generational divide, as its co-leads come from completely different comedy schools, largely defined by what their respective eras find funny. Recent TV comedies quickly treated millennials like punching bags – not just talking to them, but giving them no chance to fight back, making it a one-sided commentary and, often, a rather unpleasant show.

If “Hacks” slips over one of the steep challenges posed by its premise, this is it. Ava, played by up-and-coming comedian Hannah Einbinder, is so often used to highlight the overwhelming talent, work ethic, and status of her new boss – legendary Smart comedian Deborah Vance – that she can present herself as a privileged slacker from LA, all of it. too ready to be given back her opportunities and her fortune. Such an imbalance between characters on equal screen time could be another way for “Hacks” to tip itself over, desperately falling from the high expectations set by its star and creatives.

But this is not the case. Against all odds, the HBO comedy Max from co-creators and showrunners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky (all “Broad City” veterans) grows in appeal with each episode, succeeding through expert execution and performance. Great script sound structure as well as the indisputable genius of Smart. “Hacks” works wonders as a show business comedy, comedian comedy, and character-driven comedy – and yes, it’s very funny.

Stepping back a bit, “Hacks” begins with Deborah Vance in her element: on stage in a Las Vegas casino. The comic in residence has Sin City vacationers laughing with its well-honed routine, but venue owner Marty (Christopher McDonald) is looking to add a younger act that will appeal to a different demographic. While Vance will be the first to admit her regulars are “Florida people,” that doesn’t mean she’s willing to give up her Friday and Saturday night gigs for a lip-syncing electronics group that has ” won the “Sing Off”. ” Fortunately. , her agent (played by Downs) also represents Ava, a 25-year-old comedian who landed enough writers’ room gigs to afford a townhouse in Los Angeles, until an offensive tweet became viral and put her on the blacklist of the awakened Hollywood establishment. she once wooed.

Out of options, Ava agrees to meet Deborah and a mutually skeptical partnership is formed. Deborah acknowledges that she can use Ava’s youthful perspective to brush up her number (or at least convince Marty that she’s trying to brush up on the act, without ever using any of Ava’s half-ass jokes), and Ava , well, she needs the gig. She has a mortgage to pay and working for an actor at least keeps her connected to the industry.

From there, “Hacks” develops as an odd couple’s comedy. Almost everything Ava says rubs Deborah the wrong way, and vice versa. Because both characters are comedians, their jokes have that extra charm and uniqueness to people who make a living from clever turns of phrase and sharp observational commentary. They fall into place, they build each other up, and they’re always working to find their next big piece of material. That way, “Hacks” avoids getting lost in the comedy-making process, but Downs, Aniello, and Statsky still prove they know a good joke from a bad one. Lines written to prove Deborah’s good-natured click, and below-par tracks are called out – Deborah and Ava hold themselves to a certain level of comedy, and “Hacks” hold up to an even higher.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Smart is on fire everywhere. Anyone in love with his magnificent work of accessories and his spicy replicas on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” will be in seventh heaven watching her go through the entire range of “Hacks”. Her line-up, physical comedy, and character work are all second to none, as she easily slips into the cadence and command of a comedian who hasn’t had a day, hour, or minute in the past four. decades. Smart is such a believable stand-up that I would give him a late-night show right now if I could, but it’s his offstage moments that really stand out. Her patient, omniscient, and largely silent approach to motherhood (Kaitlin Olson is perfectly presented as her spoiled, jewelry-designer daughter) is not without Deborah’s quick wit when pushed, and the way that Smart takes extra time to process information (like learning about Wikifeet or what a diva cut is) allows it to separate out every glorious reaction so the audience can enjoy every beat.

Smart is the best part of “Hacks”, but mainly because Smart is the best part of everything; the show pushes its characters into complicated territory, whether it’s broad comedy debates or fancy comedy – Ava argues that they should create jokes for the smartest person in the audience while Deborah prefers to make sure that everyone is laughing – or just recognizing what women need to do to be successful in the comedy world, now and over time. Sometimes these conversations separate the two parties. Other times, they bring them together. Deborah is the kind of person who asks Ava to hand over the 27 cents of change for a drink at the gas station fountain, five minutes before passing her $ 10,000 in cash to pay for her antique pepper shaker. Smart knows that’s okay with Deborah; being wise with money is why she can now spend it on what she really wants, even though the one thing to remember from Ava is, “I hope you donate regularly to Planned Parenthood. “

“Hacks” always knows who’s right, especially when it’s both. Across six episodes, there is a heartwarming ease to the split of the main two that makes it easy to view, though darkness lingers in Deborah’s empty house and an unexpected but deserved twist in Episode 5. It’s clear that this series has legs, as a well-deserved showcase for Smart, as a reflective story on the evolution of comedy and as an original series of its own. Let’s see where this show can go.

Quality: A-

“Hacks” launches its first three episodes Thursday, May 13 on HBO Max. Two new episodes will be released on the following Thursdays until the finale on June 10.

