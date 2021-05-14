Did BTS’s Jin really know the Descendants actor Mitchell Hope?





Whether studying in Australia or performing in South Korea, Jin is handsome in the world. When he was younger, this BTS member may even have been friends with future Hollywood star Mitchell Hope of Disney Channels.Descendants. Did these two celebrities really know each other? Here is what we know about the image that makes international ARMYs talk. The original Disney Channel film, “Descendants” | Jack Rowand / Disney Channel via Getty Images Jin reportedly studied abroad in Australia There are a few older photos of BTS members and that includes childhood photos of singer Jin. A picture caught the attention of fans because he also had a Hollywood actor, Hope, alongside Jin. This model and actor has appeared in Disney Channel productions including Descendants, where he starred alongside Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson. The photo was reportedly taken in Australia, where Hope was living at the time. Before his stint at BTS, according to K-Pop Stars, Jin went to Australia on a student exchange for five months to learn English. It was also mentioned that Mitchell Hope was a friend of his during this time. RELATED: BTS’s Jimin finally puts Dumpling incident to rest, mentioned on late show with James Corden Some fans expect a picture of Jin alongside Disney Channel’s Descendants’ Mitchell Hope While the image really looks like these two celebrities, neither the BTS member nor the Disney Channel actor has confirmed that they know each other. With plenty of evidence, fans suspect the rumor is true. Some Disney Channel actors have shared their love for BTS, most notably Maria Canals-Barrera. However, Hope never shared whether or not he was an ARMY member or his current relationship with the K-pop group. Hope has found success with the Disney Channel, appearing in several Descendants movies and even sing Chillin Like a Villian for Descendants 2. He acted as Prince Ben, the son of Beauty and the Beast. RELATED: Maria Canals-Barrera (aka Theresa Russo) loves BTS and Jimin, proving Wizards of Waverly Place was the best Disney Channel series Mitchell Hope has appeared in numerous Disney Channel productions During this time, Jin wrote, recorded and performed songs alongside the other members of BTS. He even released the solo song Abyss in 2020. During an interview with Weverse Magazine, the idol explained his journey with the boy band. Before we debuted, I had a clear goal: to debut, Jin said. I pursued this goal. After our debut I was chasing a number one hit, and after we got [to] number one I was looking for after major awards. And after that, there were a lot of other accolades, like Billboard’s, and performances to showcase, but that wasn’t a goal in the sense that it was my goal to debut. he continued. I’m just happy to work. Every moment is wonderful and has become like my whole life. BTS’s Life Goes On music video is now available to stream on YouTube. The luxury album of K-pop groups, titled To be, is available on Spotify, Apple Music and most major streaming platforms.







