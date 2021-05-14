Entertainment
Janine’s fate in season 4 – The Hollywood Reporter
[This story contains spoilers to the fifth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fourth season.]
Poof… is she gone?
The midpoint of The Handmaid’s TaleThe currently streaming fourth season ended on a roller coaster off a cliffhanger. After five episodes of life on the run as fugitives from Gilead, former maids June (Elisabeth Moss) and Janine (Madeline Brewer) finally come to what they believe to be a safe outpost in Chicago. But something is seriously wrong – the hub is abandoned and the streets start to vibrate with air noise.
In the episode’s final scene, bombs hit the pair in the midst of a city-wide attack. When June gets up from the wreckage, Janine is gone. Disoriented by her injuries, June stumbles through the smoke and rubble, shouting Janine’s name. Then, in the last moment of the show, someone appears; but it’s not Janine. In her place, Moira (Samira Wiley) arrives at the scene on a group rescue mission and finally lays eyes on her best friend for the first time since escaping Gilead in the first season.
“Lizzy’s face and Samira’s face when they see each other, that has a lot more to do; they really dug, ”says showrunner Bruce Miller Hollywood journalist actresses playing the long-awaited reunion on screen. “Watching these two people, who also come together as actors of these characters, was great and moving. They made it into a fascinating scene.
At the same time, he says Janine’s empty fate was designed for viewers to experience the shocking scene through June’s eyes. “The reason Janine disappears is because she disappears until June,” Miller explains of the explosive and open development.
With five more episodes remaining, however, he says, “We’ll find out what happened to Janine.”
Janine’s disappearance comes after an emotional episode for this season’s Handmaids duo. After bonding with a group of rebels on the road, Janine struggles to stay, imagining how what she sees as a consensual relationship with the group’s leader could eventually lead to her becoming a mother again. “I could get pregnant again here. I could keep my baby; I’ll be like a real mom, ”Janine, who lost two children to Gilead, pleads to June. “You have to stop trying to save me to feel better.”
But June decides to leave to continue the fight, and this decision leads to an emotional separation of paths for the couple, albeit temporarily. Much to June’s surprise, Janine finds her on the streets of Chicago soon after. “The maids always walk in pairs, remember? she told him, following June’s plan at the end.
When you talk to THR Referring to the previous episode, which focused on Brewer’s character, Miller explained why June and Janine were the perfect couple for this post-Gilead adventure. “As the season progresses, June plays a very important role in the role of leader and mother figure. And there is no servant more childish than Janine; it seemed like a very good game, ”he noted.
That’s why Janine’s disappearance – and, in June’s mind, the possible death of her friend – will have a major impact on the star maid.
“Janine’s character this season is growing tremendously with her experience,” says Bruce. THR about episode five. “June having Janine with her is so important. She’s someone she’s dying to protect. The idea is that at the start of the season, June puts herself in a position of leadership and responsibility. And the season is pretty much the cost of that. What is that average? It’s really easy to say, ‘We’re going to do this and get people together’, but shit happens to people because June is making these decisions. “
He continues, “June constantly made appeals for judgment and those appeals for judgment ended up costing other people their lives, either directly or indirectly. And I think about the question, “How do you cope with this guilt?” is the question of the show.
As one Martha said earlier in the episode, “Anyone who helps [June] ends up on the fucking wall.
For Brewer, she praises the “hard-hitting” final scene for the role it will play in the developing story – although that will leave viewers desperate to know what happened. “I like that you think she’s gone.” Because it’s so sudden, ”she said THR. “And then all of a sudden Moira is there and you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m still thinking of Janine, but Moira is there ?! What are we going to do?!'”
She adds about her fate: “I would say Janine has had nine lives so far and maybe she has one. Maybe not.”
Ultimately, the actress agrees with Miller that Janine’s disappearance will weigh heavily in June as the season continues. “Because this is the story of June, we follow June. And from June’s perspective, she keeps these women alive, ”says Brewer of the Handmaids, many of whom have already met their tragic end. “But just like we do when we’re the main character in our own stories, we don’t realize how much we need the people around us until they’re gone.
The Handmaid’s Tale now airs the first five episodes of season four on Hulu and will continue to release episodes weekly on Wednesdays.
