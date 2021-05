Russia to send actor and director to film space movie as Tom Cruise prepares for flight

In a race to take human interaction with space to a new level, Russia is preparing to send an actor and director to the International Space Station to shoot the first feature film on space shot on location. After a medical and creative selection, the State Commission recommended actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko as the main team of the film. The expedition is expected to launch in the fall, and Peresild and Shipenko, along with a backup team, will begin their training in June. The working title of the film is Challenge, according to the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities, the Russian agency responsible for the space program. “Large-scale scientific and educational project”, as Roscosmos describes it, the film will include several documentaries on the rocket and space industries and specialists involved in the manufacture of launchers, spacecraft and ground infrastructure. . “The project will become a clear example of how spaceflight is gradually becoming available not only to professionals but also to an increasingly wide range of interested persons,” said Roscosmos. At the end of 2020, Russia launched an open competition to select the main role in the film. Professional actors were privileged and 20 finalists were announced in March. After a medical examination of the finalists, Peresild won. Alyona Mordovina has been chosen as the replacement lead actor. Peresild started his career in 2003 with the television series Earth and has 44 credits on IMDb. Roscosmos has partnered with Channel One, Russia’s largest television channel, for the Challenge movie, and a casting announcement said “a real superhero” was required for the lead role. Considering the logistics involved in going into space, the actor also had to meet certain height and weight requirements. Filming for the movie will take place on the International Space Station, and if it stays on schedule, it could beat the Americans at the punch of the space shoot. In May, news broke that director Doug Liman and actor Tom Cruise would travel to the International Space Station to create Hollywood’s first feature film shot in space. They had partnered with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA on logistics before Cruise left. The two have not publicly released a date for the start of filming on their film, but the Space Shuttle Almanac, which tracks space launches, tweeted that recordings seemed to indicate the filmmakers were considering an October launch. In January, Liman told Collider that it wasn’t “just an abstract idea” and that the insurance aspects had been worked out. “From the first conversations we’ve had about the movie… how do you make sure it’s been a central part of the conversations,” Liman told Collider. “So we wouldn’t be talking about this movie if we hadn’t found a way to navigate the insurance component … Insurance is going to dictate whether that is actually possible.” Newsweek contacted SpaceX for comment but did not receive a response in time for the post.

