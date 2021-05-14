Top 5 Hollywood News Today: Ellen DeGeneres Show Ends, Gal Gadot Slammed On Twitter, Entertainment News





Ellen DeGeneres has announced the end of her lengthy TV show. The show is scheduled to end in 2022. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot has been called a “propaganda tool for Israel” for her tweet about the clashes between Israel and Palestine. Here are the top five titles that have made the buzz in Hollywood halls today. Ellen DeGeneres Ends TV Show After 19, Says She Needs A ‘Break From Talking’ It will be the end of an era. Ellen DeGeneres, host of a popular talk show, is ending her daytime show in 2022. DeGeneres says that after hosting one of America’s most popular talk shows for 19 years, it was time to do something different. Read more Gal Gadot called ‘propaganda tool for Israel’ as she tweets for unity in ongoing conflict with Palestine Hollywood star Gal Gadot’s call for unity in her latest tweet amid mounting tensions between Israel and Palestine has not been welcomed by many on Twitter. Read more Demi Lovato to investigate UFOs in upcoming docuseries American singer and actress Demi Lovato is set to star in an unscripted four-part limited series about Peacock, where she will investigate UFO reports. Read more Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Go-Go are selected for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Singer Tina Turner, rapper Jay-Z and 1980s girl pop group The Go-Go`s were among the last artists selected to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization said on Wednesday. Read more Janelle Monae Joins Star Cast for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Just like the first part, the cast of ‘Knives Out 2’ turns out to be a star cast. American singer-actress Janelle Monae is the latest star to join the cast of the film directed by Rian Johnson. Read more

