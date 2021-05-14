Disney Fiscal Q2 Review: Good Times Can’t Last Forever

Disney isn’t invincible after all.

The media giant’s stock fell nearly 5% in Thursday’s after-hours session following the company’s second-quarter fiscal year earnings call, where it reported a surprising shortfall estimated by Disney + subscribers..

Analysts expected Disney to bring in 109 million Disney + subscribers, but the company reported a total of just 103.6 million as of April 3. On the bright side, Disney exceeded expectations on both its best and worst results during the quarter.

Disney’s slowdown in subscriber growth comes after rival Netflix also released disappointing subscriber growth figures at the end of April. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a massive growth engine for streaming services in the market, and Netflix and Disney + have reaped the benefits throughout 2020. But things look a lot different in 2021, and it will take much more than just streaming growth for stocks to see significant upward gains.

Many expected Disney to continue to bring the heat – especially with these closely watched streaming metrics. But the second quarter results have been a wake-up call to investors that perhaps even the most powerful of companies are not always immune to competition and macroeconomic circumstances.

In another blow, Disney + ‘s average revenue per user (ARPU) fell 29% to $ 3.99 from $ 5.63 at the same time last year. The company attributed this decline to the launch of Disney + Hotstar in India.

And that’s where the results of core businesses like theme parks and studios come in. While a possible recovery is expected throughout the second half of this year, the results for the previous quarter reflect a trajectory. recovery slower than expected. Sales in the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment fell 44% to $ 3.17 billion.

It’s important to keep in mind that Disneyland Paris remains closed and that Disney’s west coast theme parks – Disneyland and California Adventure – reopened at the very end of April, so revenue from these reopenings were not reflected in the second quarter results. In a good sign for theme parks, CEO Bob Chapek noted on the call that “the answer [to the reopening in California] has been overwhelmingly positive. ”

Regardless of the Q2 issues, Disney is still a content powerhouse in the industry, largely creating content that consumers love, whether it’s Marvel, Pixar, or one of its other big franchises, and that content was supposed to stimulate subscribers.

During the last quarter, Disney released hits such as “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “WandaVision” AND “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” so it was surprising that Disney + couldn’t display a more impressive under-growth after these outings.

Unlike Netflix, Disney has theme parks and studios, which will benefit from the world reopening. Of course, it was not a good neighborhood, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. On the one hand, with production ramping up, content releases slated for the second half of this year and 2022 are likely to be strong.

In a disturbing announcement for film operators, Chapek noted a new theatrical window of just 45 days from August, adding that “no matter where they start, all of our content will eventually be available on Disney +.”

In addition, Chapek announced two new sports rights deals – the renewal of his deal with MLB until 2028 and an eight-year deal for English and Spanish rights with La Liga football. from August.

As we’ve observed over the past year, investors have placed much more emphasis on streaming, and stocks have been rewarded if they were able to deliver on expectations, even though profitability is far below. horizon.

But that trend could be a little different in the second half of this year, and Disney needs to focus on all-cylinder shooting if it plans to break records.