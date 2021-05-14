San Diego Symphony’s New Outdoor Site Gets Official Name





Photo by John Carroll

The new exterior house for the San Diego Symphony now has a new name. In fact, more than a new name. On Thursday, the Symphony announced that the venue would be known as the Rady Shell in Jacobs Park. The sound, the space, the general setting reminded Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer. Joy. In the midst of the dark times of the past year, every time we came to this place we felt joy, ”she said. The joy is made possible by leading San Diegos philanthropists stepping up their huge donations: $ 15 million from Evelyn and Ernest Rady and $ 11 million from Joan and Irwin Jacobs. Ernest Rady said he was delighted with what the project has become. It turned out to be more than I envisioned in my wildest dreams, ”he said. Irwin Jacobs called this place really special. We have never imagined anything as grandiose, as wonderful as it turns out. It’s just such a special place now, ”he said. Millions have also been donated by the Conrad Prebys Foundation and philanthropist Una Davis. RELATED: San Diego Symphony Prepares To Open The Shell Your browser does not support inline frames or is currently configured not to display inline frames. The content can be viewed on the current source page: https://youtu.be/4puM8p4vUZk> Video by Roland Lizarondo As KPBS reported last month, the Rady Shell is at the cutting edge of technology. Advanced lighting and sound will envelop the audience. There will also be plenty of food offerings from some of San Diegos’ best chefs and over 60 new toilets replacing the old porta-pots. When not in use for shows, the place will become a public park. This place will be owned by all of San Diego, Gilmer said. But the CEO of Symphony had more in mind today than the Rady Shell. The Symphony Goes Public, a fundraising campaign that has raised funds from major donors in recent years. They represent almost 80% of the way to raise $ 125 million. Now they’re asking the public to contribute for things like their other venue, Symphony Hall. It’s a 90 year old performance hall and you know you got to replace things. But that day, the star of the show was the remarkable bay venue called Rady Shell and all that it will offer the people of San Diego. The first concert at the Rady Shell in Jacobs Park will take place during the month of August, an event that will kick off countless years of performance in a one-of-a-kind venue. FEATURED PODCAST San Diego News; when you want it, where you want it. Get local stories on politics, education, health, the environment, the border, and more. New episodes are ready on weekday mornings. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by KPBS, San Diego and Imperial County Station NPR and PBS. John Carroll



Journalist and anchor for general assignments I am a generalist journalist and radio presenter on Saturday mornings for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren’t covered elsewhere, but I’m also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. Plus, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday morning during the weekend edition of NPR. To view PDF documents, Download Acrobat Reader.

