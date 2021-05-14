3 festivals announce the queues; more Hollywood Bowl news – Orange County Register





Festival Pass is a newsletter that arrives weekly in your inbox. But during the festival season you also get bonus editions! Subscribe now. With the flood of new festival and concert announcements, it’s crazy to think it’s been two years since we’ve had a summer concert season. This week alone, we got more details on the Hollywood Bowl Summer Concert Series; discovered a new reggae / rock festival in Orange County; saw slight lineup changes for this year’s Ohana; and learned the full range of Beyond Wonderland. Read on! Subscribe to our Festival Pass newsletter. Whether you’re a Coachella practitioner or prefer to watch from afar, receive weekly dispatches during Southern California music festival season. Subscribe here. New Festival in Oak Canyon The Summer Roots Craft Beer & Music Festival will debut on Saturday, June 26 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado with Fortunate Youth, The Expendables and more. Kelli Skye Fadroski caught upOrange County-based Brew Ha Ha Productions explains how they organized the new event as the pandemic eases. The great beyond Beyond Wonderland has dropped its lineup for its August dates in San Bernardino. Highlights include Tiesto, Dillon Francis, Diplo and Alison Wonderland, the latter really set to play all of Insomniac’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed events. See the lineup and find out how to get tickets. Ohana is on The fifth edition of the Ohana Festival is still on for Dana Point in September with headliners Eddie Vedder, Kings of Leon and Pearl Jam. however, there are a few changes further down the lineup. Kelli Skye Fadroski has the details. Back to bowl The Hollywood Bowl reopens this summer and has announced its lineup. There will also be vaccinated and unvaccinated sections. Get all the details, including who is playing and when tickets go on sale. Destination: Halloween town We couldn’t see Danny Elfman at Coachella 2020 due to the pandemic, but you can see him bringing “The Nightmare Before Christmas” back on stage again this fall. This time, the concert and immersive film event will take place at Banc of California Stadium. Hitsville in LA The Grammy Museum reopens in Los Angeles next week and there will be three new exhibits. Discover the history of Motown, Marco Antonio Sols and the Dave Matthews Band.Learn more about the facilities and how to see them in person. Have the Festival Pass delivered to your weekly inbox.

