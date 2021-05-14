James Gunn saves mysterious character for Peacemaker season 2





James Gunn reveals he’s saving a mysterious character for Peacemaker Season 2, but much of the Suicide Squad spinoff is unconfirmed.

James Gunnis saves a mysterious character forPeacemaker season 2 – if that happens. Gunn joined DC Extended Universe to write and direct The suicide squad, but it won’t be the last time he works with DC. Its reboot / sequel from 2016Suicide Squad isn’t even out yet, and a spinoff series starring John Cena’s Peacemaker is already in the works. Original HBO Max show targets early 2022 release, which won’t be until a few months laterThe suicide squad debuts simultaneously in theaters and on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service. Gunn developedPeacemaker during quarantine and is filming the series during what was to be a scheduled break betweenThe suicide squad andGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The series will obviously see Cena return to play DC’s peace-loving villain, but it also includes other supporting characters from the film and a few new ones. This includes the introduction of characters from DC Comics, like Vigilante (Chris Conrad) and Judomaster (Nhut Le). However, there is one character Gunn kept in his back pocket in case Season 2 does happen. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Upcoming John Cena Movie & TV Show Throughout his experience working with DC, WB, and HBO Max, James Gunn has repeatedly praised the collaboration and freedom he has been granted.The suicide squad andPeacemaker. Responding to a post about his affection for the studios, a fan asked Gunn if there were any characters he was planning to include inPeacemaker in the end it will not appear. He confirmed on Twitter that he cut a mysterious character from the show to save him for season 2. However, he later clarified that this does not mean that anyone who has committed to another season of the show, so the mystery character will only appear ifPeacemaker season 2 is coming. Check out the tweet below: Yes. Save someone for season two – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 13, 2021 Without any teasing who Gunnis is savingPeacemaker season 2, the options are essentially limitless. There are thousands of DC characters he could include, and Gunn has already proven his willingness to include some very obscure characters. It’s not even limited to characters who haven’t appeared in the DCEU yet. Depending on the momentPeacemaker is defined with respect toThe suicide squad, he could have planned to include other members of Task Force X to edit the film or tease their next adventure. SincePeacemaker Season 2 has yet to be announced and Gunn’s schedule is as busy as ever, it’s unclear if the series will go beyond the first season. It’s clear Gunn has a strong working relationship with WB and DC, and everyone involved is confident.The suicide squad become a success. If the spinoff series is such a big hit, Gunn might have time to developPeacemaker season 2 in a few years after his engagements with Marvel ended. Then we might finally have the opportunity to learn who this mysterious character is and why they were taken out of the first season. MORE: Suicide Squad Can Still Kill Peacekeeper John Cenas Source: James gunn First image posted in the Monsters At Work Disney Plus spinoff show

About the Author Cooper hood

(4637 Articles published)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. The Coopers’ love of movies began with watching Toy Story and Lion King on repeat as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he got involved in the movies and the filmmaking process, this which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest blockbusters like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, but also enjoys the rush to catch up with the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases, Cooper is an obsessive fantasy footballer and is looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







