Prince Harry goes personal on Dax Shepard’s podcast: best quotes

Instagram



Prince Harry, on a celebrity podcast? The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana continues to shake up royal tradition and on Thursday he found a new path. The Prince, aka The Duke of Sussex, spoke with actor Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast for about 90 minutes, covering everything from whether he was watching The Crown to what he thought about royal life. Here are some highlights.

Prince Harry works with Oprah Winfrey – yes, the host of his now infamous interview in March – production of The Me You Can’t See, a mental health series for Apple TV Plus starting May 21.

On royal life

Prince Harry said his former royal world was “a mix between (1998 film) The Truman Show and living in a zoo”. And since his mother, Diana, died pursued by paparazzi, he wanted to get out of his golden cage. “I was in my early twenties and thought I didn’t want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to do this,” he said. “Look what it did to my mom. How am I going to settle down and have a wife and a family when I know it’s going to happen again?”

Feel helpless

The prince has recalled three times in his life when, despite all his wealth and privileges, he felt helpless. “First, when I was a kid in the back of a car with my mom chased by paparazzi,” he said. Another was when he was in the British Army in Afghanistan in an Apache helicopter. “And then the third was with my wife,” he said, referring to tabloid headlines that led Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to move to his native California.

On if he looked at the crown

Netflix’s The Crown, the popular drama about the royal family, is a hit with many. But when Shepard asked if Harry had watched him, the prince first dodged the question, then admitted that, as he had previously told British host James Corden, he had “seen parts of it” . Admitting that he was drawn to the way the family was portrayed, he also said, “I don’t think you ever get used to (having your life written down and dramatized) but it’s part of that life, it’s just the way it is. ”He said that as a child he was taught to“ don’t show them you care ”.

On purchasing parchment paper

The prince said he and his then girlfriend Meghan Markle once went to a supermarket in London and pretended not to know each other so as not to be identified. “So we texted each other across the aisle, people were looking at me and giving me all these weird looks,” he said. The prince said on this shopping spree that he keeps his head down, but now that he lives in California, “I can really lift my head.”

On paparazzi spies and his neighbor Orlando Bloom

Harry spoke of being chased by the paparazzi, noting that the New York Post took photos of his young son Archie recovered on his first day of school, and adding that his security team told him the location the safest thing for him was to stay inside forever. .

He also said that actor Orlando Bloom lived ‘down the road’ from Harry and Meghan, and that Bloom sent Harry a photo of a man with a huge camera lying in the back of a pickup truck. pictures of Bloom’s children. “How is this normal?” asked the prince. “How is this acceptable?”

What TV and what movies he watched as a child

Shepard asked the prince if he watches television and movies about ordinary families with the kind of ‘exotic’ interest most people have in the royal family. Harry was somewhat evasive, but said “I watched Disney.” This made Shepard wonder how strange it must be to learn from fairy tales where the “ultimate price” is to become royalty, when you are in that situation “and it doesn’t sound so euphoric.

The prince said he liked to quote his wife, who said something like, “You don’t have to be a princess, you can create a life that will be better than any princess.”

On backyard chickens

Shepard asked the prince about the chickens that were briefly seen in Oprah’s interview in March.

“The chickens all have feathers now,” Harry said, explaining that they were all chickens from factory farms the couple had taken in. “They all arrived naked,” he laughs, noting that after a few weeks they started to lay eggs, “and now they’re running at full force.”

Being the son of Princess Diana

“The immense, enormous impact she had on us during the short time she was there was enormous,” Harry said of his late mother, who died in 1997. “Because all she wanted to do was to make sure that we have as normal a life as possible. “

About his time in the army

Harry “loved” his years in the British Army, he said. “I liked to wear the same uniform as everyone else, I liked to be treated the same,” he said. “There is no special treatment (to be royal), you will not get any help, if anything you are going to be treated the opposite.”

On Prince Charles

At one point, Harry briefly discussed Prince Charles, his father, who attended the difficult Gordonstoun school in Scotland.

“If I have felt some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that my father or my parents may have suffered, I will make sure to break this cycle so that I don’t pass it on, he said. “Suddenly I started to put it all together and I was like, ‘OK, so that’s where he went to school, that’s what happened, I know her life a little bit, I also know it has to do with her parents. ‘ It means he treats me the way he was treated, which means, how can I change that for my own children?

The me you can’t see, the Prince’s mental health series, debuts May 21 on Apple TV Plus and will feature celebrity guests like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway.