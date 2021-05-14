Sophie Turner criticizes her daughter’s ‘disgusting’ paparazzi photos

Sophie turner joins a growing list of celebrities defending their children’s privacy to the paparazzi.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ alum took to Instagram this week after photos of her 10 month old girl Willa with Joe Jonas were published without his consent.

“It’s (an expletive) scary that old men take pictures of a baby without their permission,” she said in a report. Instagram history which has since been deleted. “I’m sickened, I am disgusted and I respectfully ask everyone to stop following us and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially to print them.

New parents, who married in May 2019, have kept their daughter out of public view since birth. Turner first sparked pregnancy rumors in early 2020 after she was spotted in several photographs with a baby bump. But the two have not commented on the pregnancy publicly, choosing to keep the news private until the baby is born.

Turner and Jonas announced quietly the birth of their daughter in July, although they didn’t reveal many details at the time. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” read a statement from publicist Gertie Lowe to USA TODAY.

The couple haven’t shared any photos of their daughter on Instagram and Turner said in her video this week that it was intentional: “The reason I don’t post photos of my daughter and make sure we can avoiding the paparazzi at all costs is that I don’t explicitly do it. I want those photos out there … She didn’t ask for this life, to be photographed. It’s disgusting. “

Diane Kruger and Chris Pratt protect their young children

While celebrities often acknowledge that they signed up for the glitz and glamor of fame and the invasion of privacy that comes with it, many stars have said their offspring should be protected from the public eye.

In January 2019, Diane Kruger made a heartbreaking appealon Instagram for the public to respect the privacy of her newborn child after unauthorized photos of her baby with actor Norman Reedus were leaked online.

The actress uploaded one of the unauthorized photos to her Instagram intends to blur her daughter’s face and said that while she understands the curiosity of wanting to see what her child looks like, she wants her daughter to grow up in privacy.

“Dear fans, dear non-fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience,” Kruger began his moving open letter. “These photos were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby. While we understand that some people would like to see a photo of our daughter, we as parents want nothing more than to allow her to grow up in the room. ‘privacy and security. “

Katherine schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt has agreed to keep their 9-month-old daughter Lyla’s face off social media until she is old enough to make her own choices.

“I think one of the greatest gifts my parents and siblings have ever given me is the gift of intimacy and having a really normal upbringing,” said Schwarzenegger, daughter of Maria Shriverand Arnold. Schwarzenegger, on “Today” in March.

She continued, “We were allowed to be our own people and to have our own identity and to sort of choose to enter whatever form of audience we wanted when we felt comfortable. And I think it was such an amazing gift to have given us. kids. “

Stars pass anti-paparazzi laws

Former child star Hilary Duff pointed to the constant barrage of tabloids, comparing it to “stalking minors.” In February 2020, the star “Younger” sharing a confrontation she had with a photographer taking pictures of her son’s soccer game: “Paparazzi shooting CHILDREN. Go ‘practice’ your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws must change! Disgusting!”

Some celebrities have taken their complaints a step further.

In 2013, Halle Berry and Jennifer garner both testified before the California Assembly Judiciary Committee in support of an anti-paparazzi billlimit the paparazzi’s ability to photograph the children of celebrities and public figures. The bill was passed and became California law in September 2013.

The law strengthens penalties for actions that include taking photos and videos of a child without parental consent and in a harassing manner.

“On behalf of my children, I hope this is the beginning of the end for these overly aggressive paparazzi whose outrageous conduct caused so much trauma and emotional distress,” Berry said at the time.

“There was a solid decade where there were five or six cars as a minimum, and easily as many as 15 or 20 on weekends, outside my home at all times,” GarnertoldCBS this morningin July 2018. “And looking back, I really feel the stress. I could cry, talk about it.”

Although the harassment improved slightly with the law, Garner said the paparazzi problem has not completely gone away.

She recalled during a 2019 episode of“David Tennant is doing a podcast with” that there were still “seven or eight” photographers outside her children’s school. She added, “They got way too close to the school and the school principal was outside with me and I said, ‘They’re getting cheeky.’ And he said, ‘I’ll call the police.’ “

Other stars focused directly on the new outlets. In 2014, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard launched a campaign on Twitter demanding that all media pledge their allegiance to their #NoKidsPolicy, promising not to post pictures of celebrity children without their parents’ permission.

