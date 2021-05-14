New legacy star Don Cheadle confirms Michael Jordan’s appearance





Since a follow-up of Space jam It was announced that many fans of the original film, or just basketball in general, were curious if Michael Jordan would appear in the new film. It seemed unlikely given that LeBron James was playing and producing the sequel, let alone the subtitle “A New Legacy” seemed to pull the two films apart, “but it’s now confirmed that Jordan will appear in a certain capacity. Access Hollywood, star Don Cheadle was asked if Jordan could appear and he replied bluntly, “Michael Jordan is in the movie. But not in the way you expect.” Cheadle previously opened up about his role in the movie, where he (really!) Plays a rogue AI, in an interview, saying, “What was presented to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the vanity of the movie and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the last GOAT, being LeBron, I was just like, ‘Hey, this is cool ‘”, said Cheadle THAT ONE. “To be able to play this really innovative character, that I don’t even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family affair with LeBron and a cool character to play. in front of him. “ In addition to James and Cheadle, Space Jam: a new legacy stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Dom James. The film will also feature several professional basketball players with NBA and WNBA stars appearing in the film, some like the villainous “Goon Squad”. Nneka Ogwumike will star as Arachnneka, Anthony Davis in The Brow, Klay Thompson in Wet-Fire, Diana Taurasi in White Mamba and Damian Lillard in Chronos The official description of Space Jam: a new legacy reads: “When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue AI, LeBron must get them home safely by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously unruly Looney Tunes to victory over digitized AI champions on the court: a dynamic roster of pro basketball stars like you’ve never seen before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in his life’s most important challenge, which will redefine the game. LeBron’s bond with his son and will highlight the power of being yourself. The action-ready tunes shatter convention, reinforce their unique talents, and even surprise “King” James by playing the game their own way. “ Space Jam: a new legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, with a screenplay by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler and Terence Nance. The film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.

