Friends in recovery link as CBS sitcom ends

Spoiler alert! The following contains details of the CBS ‘Mom’ series finale.

“Mom” came in like a devil and came out like a lamb if that lamb, first among friends Bonnie (Allison Janney), has sharp teeth and sometimes nibbles your fingers.

the beloved CBS sitcomstore closed after eight seasons on Thursday with an episode that was a little sweeter than usual but still filled with a comedic bite.

The most important, “Mom” leaves the scene as a wonderful endorsement for a different family bond brotherhood as a circle of friends shining at its central bond closer than ever. He triumphantly endorses the possibility of forgiveness and redemption, concepts which may seem forgotten in the present day.

There was good news (a marriage) and a disturbing development (a fear for health) in Thursday’s episode. But the five women whose friendship blossomed as they sought to recover from addiction are there for each other, as we always imagine. (A sixth member of the group, Bonnie’s daughter Christy was briefly referenced, but Anna Faris, who played Christy and left last spring, did not appear.)

The message is “that life goes on and can be difficult. It can be heartbreaking and frightening. But what is encouraging is that these characters, because of their solidarity and their relationships with each other, can encounter all the obstacles life throws at them “, executive producer Chuck lorre said.

Thursday’s finale and the penultimate episode of last week featured milestone events while reminding viewers, through a literal brawl between a mother-daughter duo new to recovery, how far Bonnie & Co have come .

The finale picks up a few months after the big event of the last episode, when Jill (Jaime Pressly) found out she was pregnant. The friends share in one of their 12 Step Meetings: Tammy (Kristen Johnston), who has started a successful construction business with Bonnie, talks about dating a guy who is “sweet and funny and supportive” and Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) celebrates “the most wonderful weekend” babysitting her granddaughter after reconciling with her long-estranged son.

Jill, now four months pregnant, is happy to wait but also complains about her frequent trips to the bathroom “I piss like a broken sprinkler.”

The positive vibes only make things worse for dating newcomer Shannon (Melanie Lynskey), she locks in and Bonnie, a once-self-absorbing model, follows her to watch her, a sign of her growing maturity and maturity. of his concern for others.

She listens to Shannon, who is having a horrible time with her mother, Jolene (Rondi Reed), a development that echoes Bonnie and Christy’s tortured relationship at the start of “Mom.”

Having “a pair of mother-daughter maniacs was really part of the continuum (‘Mom’), coming back to the pilot. It was great to see the other side of sobriety in the finale,” says Lorre, who threw up some familiar faces from two of his previous series Reed (“Mike & Molly”) and Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men”) as a family team. “They were just wonderful.”

All is well for Bonnie until she comes home and her husband Adam (William Fichtner) tells her he needs to see an oncologist after a doctor finds something on his chest x-ray. Bonnie replies, “I’m too young to be a widow!”

This leads to a phone party as Bonnie wakes up Marjorie to share Adam’s medical news, just before she gets a call from Shannon, whose abusive mother tries to attack her. Bonnie then receives a happier call from Jill, who announces that she is going to marry Andy (Will Sasso), the policeman who is the father of her baby, the next day at the town hall.

In the doctor’s office, Adam notices how Bonnie handles the kind of situation she would once have fled. “Look at you,” he said. “You are not the same woman I met five years ago.”

“His concern for others is the real magical component of his evolution,” says Lorre. “She goes from being a selfish, narcissistic, selfish character to one who really cares about the people around her.

The couple receive relatively good news from the doctor: Adam’s case was caught early and is very treatable. Next, Bonnie joins friends Jill, Marjorie, Tammy and Wendy (Beth Hall) at Town Hall. Before the ceremony, they learn that Shannon and Jolene, after the altercation the night before, are in custody at the nearby police station.

Andy can get them out of jail, but there’s a catch: They must remain in his custody. When the couple take their vows, the unruly wedding guests scuffle on the floor in the episode’s exceptional moment.

In a 12-step reunion that evening, Bonnie shares Adam’s medical news with her friends, who promise their love and support as they join in a group hug. The episode ends with Bonnie talking about the crazy events of the day and realizing that “I never thought of drinking or consuming. But it’s not the miracle. The miracle is that I never thought of me.”

She expresses her gratitude for her longtime friends and offers a salty gratitude to arrivals Shannon and Jolene, who are in a much different place in their recovery. She recounts past feelings of fear, self-loathing and shame and how it bothered her when other alcoholics said they were grateful.

“But now I understand,” she said. “My name is Bonnie and I am a grateful alcoholic.”