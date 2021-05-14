Katie Holmes separates from Emilio Vitolo Jr. | Entertainment





Katie Holmes has split from Emilio Vitolo Jr. The 42-year-old actress was first linked with Emilio in September last year, but it has now been reported that they have already called the time on their romance because they are in different places around the world. life. A source told People magazine: “They broke up several weeks ago. There was no drama. It was amazing while it lasted, but they are in very different places in life. . Emilio doesn’t hold a grudge. His life is in New York. Katie I can’t wait to get back to work and travel again. “ The news comes after it was reported in November that Katie, who has 14-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, was set to discuss her romance with the 33-year-old chef. Another insider said, “She feels so blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kind-hearted companion who is unaffected by fame and puts happiness and traditional values ​​first. “ It was also claimed at the time that Katie wasn’t amazed at how quickly their romance was progressing because she was convinced their love was the real deal. The source added, “She doesn’t care what people say about rushing into romance. “In her mind, that’s the real deal, they’re riding a great wave together and she’s already decided she has the potential to go all the way.” Katie had previously dated movie star Jamie Foxx. However, the celebrity duo always made a concerted effort to keep their relationship low-key, before ending their romance in August 2019. A source previously said of their dynamic: “Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way. “They are not planning to get engaged anytime soon because they are happy with the way things are going now.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos