Quibi shows coming to Roku next week





Months after struggling Hollywood startup Quibi shut down access to its shows, these shows, many with A-list stars, will have a second chance to gain audiences when they move to the streaming service. Roku Channel. San Jose-based Roku announced the release of 30 Quibi shows on its free, ad-supported streaming service on May 20. The programs, presented in episodes of 10 minutes or less, include the thriller Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth; the comedy Die Hart, starring Kevin Hart; and the Dishmantled Cooking Contest. Sweta Patel, Rokus ‘Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, praised the quality of Quibis’ content and said she thought it would resonate with Roku Channel viewers as not many people have watched these shows. Quibi, a startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and tech industry veteran Meg Whitman, has abandoned its monthly subscription service after failing to attract an audience large enough to survive. Roku estimates that the Roku Channel reaches 70 million American households. We have the platform and we have the expansive map coast to coast to reach almost anyone who will want to watch this content, and it’s free, Patel said. There are no barriers, right? So whatever went wrong with Quibi, we don’t see any of that as a hindrance for us. Roku acquired the worldwide rights to the Quibis catalog in January for an undisclosed price. The rights were sold for less than $ 100 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. The shows will remain in their short format and each episode will be separated by a minute of commercials, Patel said. The first 30 programs will be released on May 20, with the rest of the Quibis library placed on the platform at a later date, she added. They will be available on the Roku Channel in the US, UK, and Canada. Many of the creators of Quibi were delighted that their programs had a new home. Kerri Kenney-Silver, one of the creators of the comedy Reno 911 !, said in a statement: There is nothing more satisfying than bringing even more Renos signature shenanigans for the vast audience of Rokus. Quibi shows, under the Roku Originals brand, will help strengthen the Roku Channels library of more than 40,000 free movies and TV episodes and 190 live linear channels. The Roku channel competes with streaming services for user attention and advertising dollars. Many streamers believe that good content will help attract audiences to their platforms. Roku also announced Thursday that it is adding an additional linear channel to the Roku channel called LOL! Network in partnership with Kevin Harts comedy brand, Laugh Out Loud.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos