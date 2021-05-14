Ewan McGregor won’t soon forget his fashionable turn as Halston

new YorkImagine, if you will, a galaxy far, far away where uniquely named fashion wonder Halston dresses Obi-Wan Kenobi in something fabulous from the ’70s.

Ewan McGregor can. Kind of.

McGregor is in the unique position of being the only person on this planet who could care, given his dual roles as Jedi Master and flamboyant designer, the latter of which is the subject of a new Netflix miniseries. and the first a Disney + Star Wars episode which has the Scottish actor on the Los Angeles set.

It would be a lot more comfortable, he told The Associated Press in a recent interview on Zoom. It would all be cashmere, you know, none of that thick blanket material.

Although Halston doesn’t fall until Friday, he’s already generated some heat for McGregor and director Daniel Minahan, both of whom are executive producers on the show with Ryan Murphy.

Halstons’ niece Lesley Frowick along with other relatives on Monday denounced Minahan’s passion project as frankly, rubbish and inaccurate, having seen nothing more than a trailer. Frowick, by phone from California, said the Halston family and archives had not been consulted.

Minahan told AP he spoke to Halstons brother Robert Frowick in the late ’90s while developing the project. Robert Frowick died in 2007 and his widow disputes that her husband was consulted.

I think everyone is entitled to their opinion. It is not a documentary. It’s a drama series, Minahan said. And the people who knew Halston and were around him who saw him responded very well.

Additionally, award-winning Pose star Billy Porter, a supreme fashion lover, interviewed the cast of straight actors like McGregor in gay roles, noting that gay actors rarely have equal access to straight sides.

I felt Ewan was the best person for the job, said Minahan, who is gay. I can’t imagine anyone else doing it. It was my # 1 choice.

For his part, McGregor rushing from interview to interview to promote the series while wielding his lightsaber once again said that Frowick and another of Halston’s six nieces were unhappy makes me sad.

We were so meticulous, he said. Dan Minahan has been researching this, wanting to do it for over 20 years, so it’s a shame.

Halston was a Midwestern who revolutionized his industry with comfy deconstructed dresses, washable Ultraseude shirt dresses, and a clean, minimalist approach that redefined American fashion from the 1960s. He was known for crafting Jackie’s inaugural blue hat. Kennedys (he started out as a milliner) and had a stable of beautiful muses and first-rate friends including Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli (played by Krysta Rodriguez), Babe Paley, Bianca Jagger and Andy Warhol.

In the disco age, Halston was a regular at Studio 54, later creating costumes for famous choreographer Martha Graham. Her bright and sultry clothes, Minnelli said, were clothes that danced with you.

Halston lost the use of his brand name in a business transaction that made him wealthy but left him at the mercy of a series of corporate overseers. Born Roy Halston Frowick in Des Moines, Iowa, he died in 1990 of complications from AIDS at the age of 57, after leaving his New York world after being ousted from the company that bore his name. He fell into his family’s embrace in northern California, where he died in a San Francisco hospital.

Her decision to bring her aesthetic to the general public included making clothes for JC Penney and launching an onslaught of goods: luggage, rugs, uniforms for Girl Scouts and Braniff Airways and an unforgettable first scent in a shaped bottle. of tear conceived by another. member of his inner circle, Elsa Peretti. She became a jewelry designer for Tiffany & Co. (thanks to an introduction from Halston) and was one of its many models nicknamed the Halstonettes.

The series is full of Halston snorting cocaine, Halston having sex with male prostitutes and call boys, and Halston spending a lot. He had a penchant for decorating his studio with the mirrored Olympic tower with fresh orchids and stealing from dinners at New York’s finest restaurants until the retreat he rented at Warhol in Montauk.

The biopic, based on Steven Gaines’ 1991 book Simply Halston, also delves into his own reinvention, from the poor boy from Indiana (his big family has moved a lot) to the sleek, turtleneck-clad workaholic. black with a short fuse.

McGregor, as part of his prep, learned to sew, whipping sloppy baggy pants with a pocket on the inside and one on the outside. He also had tea with Minnelli, though he promised to keep the details private.

I just wanted her to know he was in good hands with me, McGregor said. You know, there’s been a lot of talk about Halston over the years and I wanted her to know that I respected her love for him and that I respected their friendship. I couldn’t imagine how much I felt his love for him until we had tea.

Rodriguez, known for her work on stage and on television (she was Ana Vargas on NBCs Smash), sang her own song to Halston. She hasn’t met Minnelli and admits the nerves are going after the living legend of Netflix.

His resemblance to Minnelli, with his big round eyes, is strange.

I was really nervous. I had to leave the voice that said what Liza would think or else I would never set foot on set, she said. I haven’t contacted her. I thought she and Ewan had a really special time and wanted to keep that, what they created together.

McGregor, 50, may be back with the Force, but he said he won’t soon forget Halston.

I enjoyed playing with him so much, he said. I don’t think there will be Halston in Obi-Wan but there will be a bit of it in me. I think he saw the beauty everywhere.